Club OS Appoints Director of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club OS, the premier sales and retention software in the fitness market, has hired Jeff Wild as Director of Sales. Jeff comes to Club OS as an established leader in both health and wellness and SaaS technology sales. "Through years of development, Club OS has the infrastructure to service an even larger segment of the fitness market than we are today," said Adam Stokar, Club OS Founder and President, "and that's exactly why we brought on Jeff. His years of relevant sales experience position him to bring Club OS to more clubs, and help those clubs improve their customers' lives."

Jeff will work to expand the Sales team's impact within the company. In addition to generating revenue and nurturing leads, he envisions his department assisting in the development of the Club OS product. "There are so many exciting trends emerging in the fitness market currently. By working directly with customers and prospects, the Sales team can work with our Product Team on new solutions that will generate excitement and offer strong value to our customers," said Jeff Wild. "The goal is to continue to outperform customer expectations and differentiate our product by staying ahead of the curve."

In previous roles, Jeff helped expand a Philadelphia-based insurance technology company's footprint from the US market to eight countries across EMEA and the Caribbean, created a Wellness Division from the ground up, and completed a Masters in Exercise Science. Jeff has also been certified by the NSCA with his CSCS, by NASM with his PES, and is NASE certified. He will look to draw from this diverse background of experience to make a lasting impact on Club OS: "I am looking forward to driving more predictable growth, improving upon the already outstanding client and prospect relationships, and helping to strategically define our next area of product differentiation."

About Club OS

Founded in 2011, Club OS has emerged as the leading sales, retention, and training management solution for fitness centers, providing an innovative platform to convert leads, retain customers, and manage personal and group training. Developed specifically for fitness businesses, the software includes prospecting tools and marketing automation along with training sales, scheduling, and commission tracking. For more information about how Club OS can grow your fitness business, visit: www.club-os.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Talley

(512) 715-4841

219711@email4pr.com

SOURCE Club OS