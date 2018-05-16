Club OS Appoints Two New Executives

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club OS (www.Club-OS.com), the leading health and wellness industry CRM, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Stipher to the role of Vice President of Strategic Relationships. Mr. Stipher will be leading the key accounts team in efforts to expand the company's mission of growing customers' businesses using the Club OS platform. He will have direct input on the product roadmap guided by his expertise in health club operations. Additionally, he will be working closely with strategic partners to ensure that mutual customers are provided enhanced experiences and incredible service.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity and use my almost two decades of experience in the fitness industry to help drive the growth of tools Club OS provides, along with listening to clients to continue to meet their ever-changing needs," said Mr. Stipher. "I have been able to develop great relationships with amazing vendors in the industry, and I am looking forward to continuing those in my new role."

Mr. Stipher founded Lead Dolphin (now a Club OS platform), formerly a competing product in the CRM space. He worked tirelessly to help health clubs gain insight and connectivity with their prospects and members, increasing their profitability. Prior to Lead Dolphin, he was the principal in multiple tech projects and fitness centers. Having Mr. Stipher's vast knowledge of health club needs and processes will strengthen all relationships Club OS has forged.

Club OS is also appointing David Webb to the role of Vice President, Internal Operations. Mr. Webb will lead the customer-facing data and analytics effort while also optimizing internal operations through the use of key performance indicators and management dashboards. Mr. Webb will work with the customer success, customer experience, and implementation teams to implement best-in-breed operational processes.

Mr. Webb was formerly a management consultant at both Accenture and Deloitte Consulting. He also worked as an operations executive at HCA Healthcare in the CRM department. Before the acquisition by Club OS, Mr. Webb led internal operations and business strategy for Lead Dolphin. In this role, he oversaw the migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS), developed improved customer reports, and implemented process improvements in the support and customer success departments.

"Club OS is hyper-focused on delivering next-generation reporting tools to power customers in the areas of sales, marketing, and relationship management," said Mr. Webb. "Throughout my career, I have built technology, organizations, and processes focused on achieving continuous improvement by leveraging business intelligence, and I look forward to applying my experiences in this role."

