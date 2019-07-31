Club OS Named Exclusive Club Management System for Nearly 3,000 Anytime Fitness Franchises in the US and Canada

PHILADELPHIA and WOODBURY, Minn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, has announced Club OS as the exclusive prospect and training management software vendor for its franchise locations in the United States and Canada. Club OS has worked with Anytime Fitness since 2014, emerging as the preferred club management vendor. The software is currently utilized in over 1,500 franchise locations to close leads, retain members, and manage individual and group training.

"Here at Anytime Fitness we have a saying – 'earned not given' – and Club OS has certainly earned the right to be our sole partner in this space," said Stacy Anderson, President of Anytime Fitness. "We have worked with multiple CMS vendors over the years, but Club OS has distinguished itself as the solution that makes the biggest impact for our franchise owners."

Over the past six months, Club OS has seen a spike in franchises choosing its platform, onboarding an average of 50 new locations per month in the first quarter of 2019.

Club OS and Anytime Fitness corporate have worked closely together to ensure the software solution provides the necessary tools for franchise locations to operate more efficiently and grow their businesses. "This announcement is the product of five years of hard work and collaboration, both internally at Club OS and in conjunction with Anytime Fitness," said Club OS Founder and President Adam Stokar. "From the beginning, when we only had a handful of Anytime Fitness gyms using our software, both teams worked tirelessly to develop functionality, address concerns, improve the product, and deliver outstanding customer service for every franchisee. That strategy has grown our partnership to over 1,500 active locations. Now our mission will be to double that rate by the end of this year." Club OS anticipates exceeding 2,500 Anytime Fitness locations on its platform by April 2020.

About Club OS

Founded in 2011, Club OS has emerged as the leading sales, retention, and training management solution for fitness centers, providing an innovative platform to convert leads, retain customers, and manage personal and group training. Developed specifically for fitness businesses, the software includes prospecting tools and marketing automation along with training sales, scheduling, and commission tracking. For more information about how Club OS can grow your fitness business, visit: www.club-os.com.

About Anytime Fitness

Healthy doesn't happen on its own. Healthy happens with the right support and encouragement. At Anytime Fitness, coaches and staff truly care – and they take the time to help members lead healthier, happier lives. For 11 consecutive years, Anytime Fitness has been the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4,000,000 members at nearly 5,000 gyms in 40 countries. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with a wide array of fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all.

Kevin Talley

218870@email4pr.com

(512) 715-4841

