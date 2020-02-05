Club OS Named Exclusive Sales and Marketing Management Software for Movati Athletic

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movati Athletic, known for its affordable luxury, has named Club OS as the exclusive customer relationship management software for its 17 locations. The Canadian-born fitness chain first began using the Club OS software in 2015 to streamline its sales, communication, and marketing efforts. "Managing the thousands of messages our teams send and receive on a daily basis is not possible without a reliable CRM to both automate and schedule the journey of our members," said Dave Gibb, Director of Sales for Movati Athletic. "Ease of use, a simple yet informative UI, attention to detail and the rapid response from our account manager were the main reasons we chose Club OS."

Club OS

Club OS won the new exclusive contract after Movati's executive team conducted a comparative evaluation of the CRM market and concluded the software offered a return on investment that outpaced its competition. "Club OS has an ROI that is unbeatable. A significant portion of our sales occur within 24 hours of deploying an email marketing campaign through the software," Gibb explained. "One incremental sale per club/per month is all that's required to cover the software's subscription cost. It pays for itself on a monthly basis."

"We're incredibly proud to partner with a company like Movati, which brings amazing value to its members by offering so many exceptional services and amenities under one roof," said Club OS President and Founder, Adam Stokar. "They work every day to improve the health and happiness of their members' lives, which aligns perfectly with Club OS's mission to streamline sales and marketing tasks in order to give fitness professionals more time to focus on members."

Both Stokar and Gibb anticipate that a closer relationship between Club OS and Movati in the coming year will improve the member experience and the company's bottom line. "At Movati, being able to connect to our members and potential members is one of our most important initiatives in 2020," Gibb said. "Club OS is going to assist to bring a heightened experience to our members by delivering personalized content relevant to their interests which the system sorts and organizes for us, seamlessly and easily."

About Club OS

Founded in 2011, Club OS has emerged as the leading sales, retention, and marketing management solution for fitness centers, providing an innovative platform to convert leads, retain customers, and manage email and text marketing campaigns. Developed specifically for fitness businesses, the software includes prospecting tools, marketing automation, and club performance analytics. For more information about how Club OS can grow your fitness business, visit: www.club-os.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Talley

233584@email4pr.com

(512) 715-4841

SOURCE Club OS