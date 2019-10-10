Club OS Names Vice President of Marketing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club OS, the premier sales and retention software in the fitness market, has promoted Tammy Beil to Vice President of Marketing. Tammy previously held the role of Director of Marketing, and her time in the position saw a maturing of the company's marketing department. "As Club OS has grown, so has our leadership team's talent and experience level, and Tammy exemplifies this," said Adam Stokar, Club OS Founder and President. "She's elevated our brand's position in the marketplace, strengthened corporate partnerships, and established a lead-generation engine stimulating growth. This promotion positions Tammy to build on the successes she sparked through our Marketing team."

As Vice President of Marketing, Tammy will work to deepen partnerships between Club OS and industry leaders. "Through strengthened relationships, Club OS and its partners can benefit the entire fitness industry," said Beil. "Strong partnerships create better solutions which generate ideal outcomes for fitness businesses, their members and communities." By working with partners, Tammy hopes to expand Club OS's presence and impact in the marketplace and see more fitness companies utilize its software and services.

Before joining Club OS, Tammy cultivated decades of experience in business development and marketing through executive positions with companies such as FedEx Freight and Lucent Technologies. In these roles, she developed a reputation for bridging the gap between sales and marketing, and in 2008, Beil was named Marketing Executive of the Year by the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA). She holds an MBA and B.S. degree, with distinction, from Penn State University.

About Club OS

Founded in 2011, Club OS has emerged as the leading sales, retention, and training management solution for fitness centers, providing an innovative platform to convert leads, retain customers, and manage personal and group training. Developed specifically for fitness businesses, the software includes prospecting tools and marketing automation along with training sales, scheduling, and commission tracking. For more information about how Club OS can grow your fitness business, visit: www.club-os.com .

