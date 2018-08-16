Club Pilates Breaks Top 100 on Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Pilates, the nation's largest and fastest-growing boutique Pilates franchise, announced today that it has been recognized for the second year in a row on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2017, Club Plates earned its inaugural spot on the Inc. 5000 and on the heels of another impressive year of growth, the brand came in at No. 95 on this year's list, maintaining its position as the fastest growing fitness franchise for a second year.

The Inc. 5000 list, which began in 1982 to recognize the fastest-growing companies in the United States, only includes brands that have proven themselves with increased growth, revenue and reputation within the industry. Receiving recognition on the acclaimed list is one of the most coveted honors to hold as only the very best private, employee-based firms are awarded the distinction of being recognized at this gold standard of entrepreneurial success. In addition to its Top 100 ranking, Club Pilates was also named as the No. 7 Top Consumer Products & Services Company, No. 11 Top L.A. Company and No. 22 Top California Company.

"The last three years have been a time of incredible growth for our brand as we have expanded from under 30 studios in 2015 to over 450 locations open to date and another 350 locations sold. This growth is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our incredible team," said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness which owns Club Pilates. "It is an honor to be ranked again amongst some of the most powerful companies in America and we look forward to not only continuing to grow with our mission to be the premiere Pilates brand in the country but also generate similar growth for our other brands CycleBar, Row House, StretchLab, AKT & Yoga Six."

Since acquiring Club Pilates in 2015, Geisler has put the brand on an impressive growth trajectory. From its recent franchise agreement signings in Canada to the goal of reaching 600 studios open by year's end, Club Pilates has carved a niche in the crowded boutique fitness industry by providing consumers a tailored, high-end workout at an affordable cost. Strategic development is a key element to expanding the brand's modernized and premium group and private practice, state-of-the-art equipment including reformers and empowering atmosphere at an affordable price.

For the full Inc. 5000 ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2018 . For more information about Club Pilates' franchise opportunity, visit: http://www.clubpilatesfranchise.com/.

About Club Pilates:



Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in strength-training classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Based in Irvine, CA, the company is experiencing rapid growth and expects to have 600 locations open by the end of the year. With more than 2,200 instructors teaching over 17 million workouts each year, Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. Club Pilates is backed by Xponential Fitness, a powerhouse curator of the best brands in every vertical in the boutique fitness space. In addition to Club Pilates, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT and Yoga Six. Club Pilates was recently named No. 95 on Inc. Magazine's list of America's fastest-growing companies and ranked No. 237 on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list. To learn more about the Pilates franchise opportunity, visit https://www.clubpilatesfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Club Pilates

Related Links

http://www.clubpilates.com

