Club Pilates Founder Allison Beardsley Creates New Brand: Red Lite Gym

Red Lite Gym

08 Jun, 2023, 15:44 ET

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Beardsley has opened her newest and second fitness brand "Red Lite Gym," in Bentonville, Arkansas; a far-off location compared to where she started her first fitness franchise brand Club Pilates, in San Diego. Allison explains, "The fact that I can make Red Lite Gym profitable in a tiny market, like northwest Arkansas, with a population of around 500,000 people in a 50-mile radius, means WE WILL ROCK THIS in markets like San Diego which has 4+ million people in a 50-mile radius."

Beardsley is inspired by the broad demographic of members Red Lite Gym can serve, she explains, "Red Lite Gym is able to serve the same demographic as my first company Club Pilates, and we do, but what is so beautiful is we can help people who you would never observe in a Pilates Reformer class, or Pure Barre, or Orange Theory. I truly believe Red Lite Gym will become the largest fitness franchise concept in the world, once the cat is out of the bag on how awesome red-light therapy is, especially combined with exercise; people did not know what Pilates was back when I started Club Pilates, and Red Lite Gym is basically in the same situation." She further explains the benefits in describing, "I feel like I am in my 20's again, and I am in my 40's—it is thanks to red light therapy; red light is literally the fountain of youth discovered!"

Allison Beardsley, continues as a disruptor in the fitness and franchise world, carving out new market niches by making luxury concepts affordable and accessible. Red Lite Gym uses the only FDA-cleared, class 2 medical body wrap device in the U.S. and it is clinically proven for inches loss, reduced pain, and increased blood flow. Beardsley explains, "Not all red-light devices are the same, and if you intend to serve millions of people and franchise, and make claims like, inches loss, and reduced pain, then you have to use a legit device that has proven efficacy or else you are violating lots of federal regulations."

Red Lite Gym celebrates its 1-Year anniversary of being opened August 1st, 2023. Beardsley intends to start filing her franchise documents after the one-year anniversary. Her innovative new startup sounds expensive but is affordable, with monthly memberships starting at only $69.

CONTACT: Allison Beardsley, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lite Gym

