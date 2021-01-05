Club Pilates Kicks Off New Year with Deal to Bring 50 New Studios to Spain

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is already bringing about new milestones for Club Pilates, particularly entry into Europe. The nation's largest premium boutique Pilates franchise announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Spain, which will bring a total of 50 studios to the country over the next decade. The massive deal is being driven by a group including Horacio Rosentgberg, a Club Pilates multi-unit franchisee in Florida, his Barcelona-based brother Fernando and a business partner, Gabriel Mops. They will serve as the chief operators with additional investors entering the company soon.

Since making its first international debut in Canada in 2018, Club Pilates has quickly grown in popularity and shows no signs of slowing in its mission to bring the low-impact, mind-body benefits of Pilates to populations across the globe. Over the last couple of years, the brand has opened locations in Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea, with more studios in development in Germany, Singapore and the Dominican Republic. Club Pilates is backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness brands including Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, and STRIDE.

"We are excited for Club Pilates to further its European expansion in Spain," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. "With a seasoned Club Pilates owner like Horacio Rosentberg on board, along with Fernando and Gabriel, we are confident Spanish consumers will quickly adopt and enjoy the benefits of Pilates through our unique Club Pilates experience, and open the door for future growth of Xponential Fitness brands in the country."

Despite the pandemic, Club Pilates opened 60 new studios in 2020 and now has over 615 locations in North America. Due to its impressive domestic and international growth, Club Pilates has been ranked #1 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in both 2019 and 2020, landed at #69 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500, marking its fourth year in a row on the list, as well as appearing in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list three years running.

"The challenges 2020 brought about have shown how strong our core and resilience at Club Pilates truly is," said Shaun Grove, President of Club Pilates. "This deal in Spain is only the beginning of great things to come for the brand in 2021 and another step forward in bringing the incredible benefits of Pilates to a global audience."

Since acquiring the brand in 2015, Xponential Fitness CEO Anthony Geisler has helped Club Pilates carve a niche in the crowded boutique fitness industry by providing consumers a tailored, high-end workout at an affordable cost. Strategic international development is a key element to expanding the brand's community-focused and premium group and private practice, with state-of-the-art equipment including reformers and empowering atmosphere at an affordable price.

About Club Pilates:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list four years running, ranked #1 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious two years in a row, as well as landed on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 three years running. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors as its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. To learn more about the Pilates franchise opportunity, visit https://www.clubpilates.com/franchise.

Media contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Club Pilates

Related Links

http://www.clubpilates.com

