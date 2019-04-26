Club Pilates Partners With Calm, To Offer One-Year Subscriptions To Consumers Who Join Between April 27-30

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates franchise, is excited to announce a new partnership with Calm, the #1 sleep, relaxation and meditation app. From April 27th through the 30th, consumers who join Club Pilates will receive a free one-year subscription to Calm – a $69.99 value.

This limited-time offer brings together a powerhouse combination of support for those looking for stress relief, coupling the benefits of exercise with those found in meditation and a great night of sleep to lower stress and anxiety.

"In April, our dose of daily stressors like long commutes, heavy workloads and endless errands are multiplied by tax deadlines and summer planning," said Jessica Yarmey, Chief Marketing Officer, Club Pilates. "Through this partnership with Calm, we're giving consumers a double dose of stress relief – combining the power of Pilates with the miracles of meditation."

Founded in 2012 on a mission to make the world happier and healthier, Calm has hundreds of hours of original audio content, with users crediting the app for stress relief, insomnia, anxiety, along with benefits such as feeling more gratitude, compassion and focus. The app, named Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year, has more than 47 million downloads.

To learn more about this promotion, or to find a Club Pilates location by you, please visit www.ClubPilates.com for more information.

About CLUB PILATES:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in Reformer-based strength-training classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Based in Irvine, CA, the company is experiencing rapid growth and expects to have 650 locations open by the end of the year. Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. Club Pilates is ranked as the Fastest Growing Fitness Franchise in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and 500 two years running and Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 for the third year running. To learn more about the Pilates franchise opportunity, visit https://www.clubpilatesfranchise.com.

About CALM:

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation., The company is on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. With hundreds of hours of original audio content, the Calm app helps users cope with some of the most important mental health issues of the modern age including anxiety, stress and insomnia. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and Inc's 19th fastest growing company boasts over 47 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily.

