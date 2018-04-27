Club Pilates Shares One More Reason to Try Pilates

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates offers group and private Reformer Pilates classes, providing consumers a tailored, high-end workout at an affordable price. With seven signature class types offered at four different levels, there is a workout perfectly suited for every fitness level and age.

"National Pilates Day is the perfect way to reinforce our mission here at Club Pilates," said Sarah Luna, SVP of Operations of Club Pilates. "We truly believe everybody can benefit from Pilates. Our hope is that by extending this special offer, we can encourage more people to sign up for their first class and begin their Pilates journey."

Pilates Day is an annual, international, community event organized by the Pilates Method Alliance and celebrated on the first Saturday of May every year. The Pilates Day mission is to foster the public's appreciation and awareness of the Pilates Method through Pilates events accessible and affordable for all.

In addition to nationwide Intro classes, Club Pilates will also be broadcasting on Facebook Live throughout the week to bring Pilates education to people in the comfort of their own homes. The Facebook Live sessions will feature specials like tours of the studios, explanations of equipment and even a live stream of an Intro Class. Follow Club Pilates on Facebook to tune in to the Facebook Live broadcasts.

About Club Pilates:

Club Pilates is the nation's largest boutique Pilates concept specializing in Reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price. With more than 1,300 instructors teaching over eight million workouts each year, Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. To learn more about Club Pilates, please visit https://www.clubpilates.com/.

