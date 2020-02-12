Club Pilates Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Singapore

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness , the largest boutique fitness franchisor in the world, plans to expand into Southeast Asia. The company announced today that Club Pilates has signed a Master Franchise Agreement for Singapore, which gives the Master Franchisee the right to license at least 15 Club Pilates studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next several years.

The Singapore agreement is a collaboration between Xponential Fitness and Idea Link Pte. Ltd., which is owned and operated by Naoki Shimabukuro and Akira Onoue, the owners of Club Pilates Japan Co. Ltd. The Club Pilates expansion into Singapore is expected to begin with the opening of the first studio in the Fall of 2020.

"With the rapid growth of the fitness market in Singapore, we believe that Club Pilates will be an excellent and strategic fit for our business," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. "We continue to see international expansion as a growth opportunity and are excited to partner again with Naoki and Akira to introduce Xponential Fitness to another new market and to bring the Club Pilates brand to this burgeoning fitness community."

Most recently, Xponential Fitness announced the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement for Germany and Austria, a development expected to bring numerous Xponential Fitness studios to the countries over the next five years. Additionally, the Company expects to have a new presence in the Middle East after signing a multi-brand Master Franchise Agreement in Saudi Arabia, to license studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next three years, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, YogaSix and AKT. The Company has a presence in Canada and Japan and has studios slated to open in South Korea in February.

Xponential Fitness, backed by CEO and Founder Anthony Geisler and Snapdragon Capital, has curated a portfolio of eight leading brands and built a fully integrated platform to deliver exceptional workouts across its franchised system. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix, Pure Barre, and Stride, spanning across a variety of popular fitness and wellness verticals. Xponential Fitness was ranked in Fast Company's annual list of the 'World's Most Innovative Companies' for 2019 within the wellness category. Xponential Fitness' mission is to empower consumers to achieve their health and fitness goals by empowering its franchisees to offer highly effective workouts in an accessible, motivating and community-based environment. Xponential Fitness believes that its combination of robust brands, experienced team and high-quality operational infrastructure results in a proven Xponential playbook, which drives operational excellence.

About Club Pilates:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list four years running, as well as The Fastest Growing Fitness Franchise by Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and Inc. 500 two years running. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification. Its 500-hour teacher training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. To learn more about the Pilates franchise opportunity, visit https://www.clubpilates.com/franchise.

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

SOURCE Xponential Fitness

Related Links

www.xponential.com

