Club Pilates To Host Nationwide Open House Across Its 550+ Studios

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who haven't yet experienced the Pilates method, Club Pilates has an offer you won't be able to refuse. From Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 6, Club Pilates will host open house events at each of its 550+ studios nationwide. The open houses will offer intro level Pilates classes, free of charge, in addition to studio tours, instructor meet and greets, and more. The Open House celebrates the company's continued reign as the fastest growing Pilates franchise and supports the brand's mission to help more people experience the power of Pilates by making it more affordable and accessible.

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, Pilates originated as a method to rehabilitate sick and disabled soldiers during World War I. Today, the century-old workout continues to stand the test of time and gain notoriety, as it has evolved into a versatile program rendering a variety of physical and mental health benefits.

Modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates remains pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based Contrology Method. With nine signature class types offered at four different levels, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing Pilates training at an affordable price designed for all needs, abilities, ages, lifestyles and fitness levels.

"We're excited to open our doors this weekend to show everybody just how welcoming and accessible Club Pilates is," explained Jessica Yarmey, Chief Marketing Officer of Club Pilates.

"There's truly a workout that will work for every fitness level from beginner to advanced athlete," Yarmey continued. "With our existing footprint and plans to open even more studios by year end, there's a Club Pilates in your neighborhood, ready to become your new home away from home!"

Experience the diverse variety of workouts and benefits Club Pilates has to offer and book your free class at www.clubpilates.com/openhouse.

About Club Pilates:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in Reformer-based strength-training classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Based in Irvine, CA, the company is experiencing rapid growth and expects to have 650 locations open by the end of the year. Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. Club Pilates is ranked as the Fastest Growing Fitness Franchise in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and 500 two years running and Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 for the third year running. To learn more about the Pilates franchise opportunity, visit www.clubpilatesfranchise.com.

Contact: Jessica Yarmey, 949-346-9792, jessica@clubpilates.com

SOURCE Club Pilates

