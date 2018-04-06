Club Pilates to Offer Continuing Education Opportunities to Aspiring Pilates Instructors with $70,000+ in Scholarship Giveaways

Club Pilates will be giving away three scholarships at five SCW Fitness Education conventions, where the fitness community can earn up to 24 fitness certifications while learning more about the fitness industry with over 250 educational sessions. Club Pilates will be attending conventions in Burlingame, CA (April 6-8), Orlando (May 4-6), Atlanta (July 27-29), Dallas (August 24-26) and Rosemont, IL (October 5-7). Vanessa Huffman, Director of Education at Club Pilates, will be speaking on career longevity in the fitness industry with Pilates as well as teaching Pilates classes during each convention. In addition, the company's Director of Recruiting and HR will be on site answering questions about career opportunities at Club Pilates. All SCW participants will all receive an exclusive offer to save $100 off Club Pilates Teacher Training Program tuition.

"At Club Pilates, our instructors and their education are vital to who we are as a brand and we believe they are the cornerstone of providing our members the high-quality experience they know and love," said Tianna Strateman, Vice President of Education at Club Pilates. "We are looking forward to connecting with those looking to pursue careers in the fitness industry and inspiring them to become a part of the Club Pilates family."

The brand's recently revitalized Teacher Training program is the only 500-hour comprehensive Pilates educational platform that also includes specialty workshops in group fitness such as TRX, Barre, and TriggerPoint – making graduates exponentially more marketable than their peers. Part of the program's unique blended curriculum includes training on CANVAS, a college accredited online learning platform where students can watch lectures and videos prior to attending, the in-studio, applied learning sessions, and coursework in manuals.

With more than 350 studios open nationwide, Club Pilates has plans to open 300 new locations over the next 12 months, creating more than 1,800 new job opportunities across the nation. Participants wishing to enroll in the Teacher Training Program may do so at any time online. For more information about Club Pilates and its Teacher Training program, please visit www.clubpilates.com .

Club Pilates is a boutique Pilates concept specializing in Reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price. With more than 1,300 instructors teaching over eight million workouts each year, Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. To learn more about Club Pilates, please visit https://www.clubpilates.com/.

