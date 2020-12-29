Club Pilates Unveils New Core Ambassador, Gold Medal Gymnast Aly Raisman

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Pilates, the nation's largest premium boutique Pilates brand, announced today a multi-year partnership with gymnast and wellness advocate Aly Raisman. Raisman will serve as a Core Ambassador for the brand to raise awareness around Pilates' benefits, including supporting a strong mind-body connection and overall wellbeing.

A cornerstone of Pilates is strengthening the core, both physically and metaphorically. Considering the many challenges 2020 presented, Club Pilates and Raisman seek to remind people that the power to move and create change comes from within.

"My goal in working out now is to feel better, both physically and mentally," said Raisman. "I really enjoy Club Pilates workouts because they have a variety of classes and difficulties, which enables me to choose what feels right for my body at that time. When I am struggling with low energy or anxiety, Pilates helps me feel more calm and relaxed, and other times, I choose sessions that help me push myself. Everyone has different goals for their workouts, and it's great that Club Pilates provides options for a variety of fitness purposes."

Raisman will support the "It Comes from the Core" campaign by sharing her personal experiences with Pilates and the benefits of movement, encouraging others to do the same.

"We are beyond excited to announce the collaboration between Club Pilates and Aly Raisman," said Caitlin Tvrdik, Chief Marketing Officer for Club Pilates. "As wellbeing concerns reach a fever pitch due to the global pandemic, we are grateful to have Aly as a partner to amplify the importance of movement and the role it plays in supporting mental and physical health."

With over 600 studios in the US, Club Pilates is the largest boutique Pilates brand and the first to create a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX and Triggerpoint. Its classes are geared toward all ages and fitness levels and aim to improve posture, strengthen the core and correct muscle imbalances, enabling practitioners to feel better, move better, and "do life better" outside the studio.

Amid COVID-19, Club Pilates' franchises have made health and safety their top priority, with all studios spacing Reformer workout stations 6 feet apart or more, implementing pre-class health screening questionnaires, contactless check-in and enhanced cleaning measures. Club Pilates has also been offering an array of virtual workouts so anyone can enjoy the benefits of Pilates no matter what their circumstances or comfort level. With Aly Raisman as an official multi-year Core Ambassador, Club Pilates will continue to educate the public on the variety of ways one can incorporate the mind & body elements of Pilates into each day, whether it's at home or on a Reformer in a studio.

For more information about Club Pilates and to find a studio near you, visit www.clubpilates.com. To follow along with the "It Comes From the Core" collaboration throughout 2020, head over to https://www.instagram.com/clubpilates/.

About Club Pilates:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Reformer Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. The brand is pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and state-of-the-art equipment. With more than 2,800 instructors teaching over eight million workouts each year, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at an affordable price.

Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list four years running, as well as The Fastest Growing Fitness Franchise by Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and Inc. 500 two years running.

