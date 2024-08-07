Club Pillar, New Exclusive Sober-Forward Dating App and Community, Already Boasts a Waitlist of Over 5,000 People Ahead of Its Launch

The platform has gained support from notable figures such as Charlotte Freud Murdoch and Leah McSweeney

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Pillar, brainchild of NYC based socialite Jessie Urvater, is launching this week, making it the first-of-its-kind membership-based dating app and community centered around sobriety. The mission of Club Pillar is to redefine sobriety for a modern era in a way that deeply resonates with younger generations and emphasizes a net positive social status gain for being sober forward.

The launch of Club Pillar comes at a time when sober-curious, low-alc-living, and other variations of limiting alcohol consumption are picking up momentum while simultaneously conversations about how "bad" the current dating apps and overall dating scene are swirling around. There are over 1,500 dating apps on the market, but Club Pillar is one of the only options to connect those who are interested in a sober-centric lifestyle, allowing members to initiate their new relationships without any stigma or preconceived notions.

Club Pillar is here to welcome members at various points in their sober journey, whether it be fully sober, sober-curious, light drinkers, California sober, or simply there just for sober dating.

According to a recent survey by DatingNews.com of Millennials and Gen Zers from across the country, two in three people, or 65%, said they prefer a dry date over one involving alcohol. Club Pillar is meticulously crafted to provide a refined membership experience, fostering connections among sober individuals, uniting them in both virtual and real-world encounters.

The platform will have a thoughtful membership review process that will hold the community up to the Club Pillar standards and core values, assuring that everyone has the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals that will appeal to them.

Club Pillar will be available in New York City and Los Angeles, with a national roll-out soon to follow. Download the app and apply for membership here.

About Club Pillar:

Founded by Jessie Urvater and Cole Long, with Leah McSweeney at the creative helm, and creative agency Julian Banger LLC as the tech lead, Club Pillar is the first-of-its-kind membership-based dating app and community. Bill Alena, an industry trailblazer behind renowned companies like Meetgroup, as well as Marketing Executive Courtney Balzer, who has worked with Campari, Moet Hennessy, Meta, and most recently Boisson, have joined Club Pillar as advisors, bringing their extensive expertise in strategic growth, monetization, and innovative online platforms to the team.

Club Pillar is designed to offer an elevated membership experience that brings like-minded people together to connect, both in an online and offline setting. Members will have access to two membership options: Basic ($29.99 basic/mo; $287/yr) – Access to the online platform, unlimited connections and chatting; Premium ($49.99/mo $479/yr) – Access to the online platform, as well as the IRL events that take place on a bi-monthly cadence. www.ClubPillar.co





