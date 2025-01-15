Club Quarters Rolls Out Digital Wallet Compatible Room Keys Across All Hotels With Mobile Access From Vingcard

First hotel chain globally to offer the convenience of digital wallet keys compatible with mainstream mobile devices throughout its portfolio, providing a brisk, touchless check-in experience for guests

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Quarters, a hotel brand and management company, announced today that it will offer guests the ability to store and use mobile room keys within personal device digital wallets at all of its properties throughout the US and the UK. While other hotel chains have implemented this technology at select properties within their portfolios, Club Quarters is the first to fully embrace it at all of its hotels and includes the advantage of being compatible with Apple and Android devices. The move marks a significant expansion in the hospitality industry's adoption of a technology that transforms the guest experience by offering a more convenient, secure, and sustainable way for guests to check in and access their rooms with just a tap of their mobile devices.

Digital keys were previously made available by downloading the hotel's app–an innovation that Club Quarters first introduced to the industry in 2017. However, by offering mobile keys with digital wallet compatibility, guests are able to use the technology without the step of having to download and use an additional app. Instead, arriving guests can easily receive their room key by downloading it from their check-in confirmation email and adding it to a digital wallet on their Apple or Android device.

"We truly believe that soon digital keys will displace key cards, which have been shown to be less secure," said Club Quarters CEO John Paul Nichols. "We use our mobile phones to board planes and enter sports and concert venues. Entering your hotel room with a digital key on your phone will become another extension of that, and Club Quarters is incredibly proud to lead the industry in offering this convenience to all of our customers at all of our hotels."

Digitalized room keys are automatically activated once a guest checks in electronically and are ready to use as soon as a room becomes available, allowing guests to breeze past check-in lines and easily access their rooms with a tap of their phones.

The key works without needing to open up any app, navigate to a special screen, or unlock the device. The same digital wallet-based key can also be used to access the hotel's fitness center for even greater convenience. If guests choose to extend their stay, the key is automatically updated which sidesteps any need to visit the front desk.

Advanced features included the ability for a guest with a dead device battery to still use their mobile key for up to five hours, preventing the risk of experiencing a frustrating room lockout.

To launch its digital wallet-enabled mobile key service, Club Quarters leverages cutting-edge door lock and software solutions developed by Vingcard, a leading innovator of advanced technologies tailored to the needs of the hospitality industry. Each Club Quarters location is equipped with Vostio Access Management , Vingcard's cloud-based system responsible for generating mobile keys, ensuring use of the latest in data encryption, and providing seamless compatibility with guest digital wallets.

While key cards will continue to be available for use at its hotels, Club Quarters believes that the convenience of digital wallet-enabled room keys will ensure that the features quickly gains mainstream adoption by its guests.

ABOUT CLUB QUARTERS

Club Quarters is a leading hotel group and management company with a growing portfolio of over 18 hotels, apartments, F&B outlets, and a private members club. Deeply rooted in hospitality and innovation, Club Quarters has a rich, nearly 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most competitive markets including New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and London. For more information, visit clubquartershotels.com and follow @ClubQuartersHotels on social media.

About Vingcard

Vingcard is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a full solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group. Being a global leader in access solutions, the Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and holds leading positions in areas such as efficient door opening, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

Vingcard is a leading provider of security access solutions and other advanced technologies designed for the evolving needs of hospitality, off-site student accommodations and build to rent industries. With a commitment to serving as the industry's trusted partner for enhanced security, Vingcard's comprehensive range of integrated solutions are designed to ensure safer, more adaptive business operations able to deliver enhanced efficiency and end-user satisfaction. Vingcard, Your trusted partner for enhanced security.

