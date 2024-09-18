Club Random with Bill Maher Expands to Substack, Bringing Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Access to Fans

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Random with Bill Maher is expanding its reach to Substack, the premier platform for independent publishing. Beginning today, fans will have exclusive access to an exciting new range of content, including never-before-seen extended episodes, special guest interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments straight from Club Random.

The launch on Substack will kick off with the highly anticipated part two of Bill Maher's interview with legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, followed by an exclusive weed-heavy episode featuring the iconic comedy duo Cheech and Chong. Fans will also get a special welcome message from Maher, streamed live on Substack to mark this exciting new chapter.

This move marks a significant milestone for Club Random, providing listeners and viewers with deeper access to content that goes beyond what's available on the regular podcast platform. Subscribers will enjoy unfiltered conversations, candid moments, and exclusive material that isn't available anywhere else, delivering a behind-the-scenes experience that truly captures the spirit of Club Random.

"We're starting a Substack for Club Random because there are so many things that go on that we CAN'T show on our regular channel," says Maher. "It's a great way for fans to feel like they're a part of Club Random without having to get past the big bouncer we have stationed at the door."

By joining Substack, Club Random with Bill Maher expands its ability to engage with a dedicated audience eager for more in-depth, authentic content. With this platform, Club Random Studios will continue to push boundaries, offering fans a fresh, immersive way to connect with their favorite show and its dynamic roster of guests.

For more information and to subscribe to Club Random on Substack, visit BILLMAHER.SUBSTACK.COM.

Contact:

Molly Bell

Interdependence Public Relations

414.628.5776

[email protected]

SOURCE Club Random Studios