Club Studio offers a state-of-the-art gym incorporating boutique fitness classes along with cryotherapy services and a recovery lab.

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC opened its fourth Club Studio location in Vienna, VA. After investing $11M into retrofitting a former health club, the 50,000 square foot facility was completely transformed to create a dynamic and modern fitness experience. The reimagined gym space features five innovative boutique fitness studios that were carefully curated to create a unique experience, along with recovery services (including cryotherapy and red light therapy) and plenty of free weights, strength and cardio areas, functional training area, locker rooms and more. HWPO, short for Hard Work Pays Off, will also be a featured amenity at this location. This training room will offer specialized equipment and turf space specifically designed for performance and strength workouts while encouraging community training.

Club Studio® Debuts Premium Fitness Gym and Boutique Studio Classes at Tysons Corner in Vienna, Virginia

Club Studio offers innovative classes with premier instructors and top tier trainers. Key design elements are emphasized throughout individualized studios offering a variety of class selections, state-of-the-art amenities, and the best equipment in the industry. Club Studio members will thrive in this thoughtfully designed environment, one that fosters both physical and mental well-being. Members will recognize a sense of community that is manifested through visionary and sophisticated design, and will be inspired to reach for, achieve, and ultimately surpass their personal fitness goals.

Club Studio features five different boutique studio rooms. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT style training class called CS4® that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs and top of the line functional strength training equipment.

Box: Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn.

Ride: Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence.

Hot Yoga: Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart pumping burpees on the mat.

Pilates: Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body.

Cryotherapy and Recovery: A dedicated area complete with whole body and localized Cryotherapy for athletic recovery and muscle repair. Full access to massage beds, massage rollers, compression and percussion therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body's unique physiology.

The club also includes towel service, personal training, and a Kalologie® Medspa. Additionally, there is a retail area available for members to purchase apparel and necessities.

"Club Studio continues to raise the bar with its newest club in Tysons Corner. Set within the confluence of living, shopping and office, the site presented us with the opportunity to reimagine an existing health club space that tailors to an active and discerning community. With abundant parking and convenient access, we are so excited to welcome members to experience Club Studio" Chief Real Estate Officer, Nick Roberts said. "Tysons Corner marks our 4th location on the Club Studio roster with Arlington, VA coming soon to the Metro DC market for our members to enjoy."

Club Studio is located at 1500 Cornerside Blvd #A, Vienna, VA 22182. Additional Club Studio locations will be opening across the country soon. To learn more about Club Studio's growth, visit clubstudiofitness.com . Follow Club Studio on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading the mobile app.

About Fitness International:

Fitness International, LLC has over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada.

