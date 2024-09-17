Club Studio Opens New Location in Citrus Heights, California

Club Studio offers a state-of-the-art gym incorporating boutique fitness studios and upscale amenities, including cryotherapy services and a recovery lab.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC today announced it has opened a new Club Studio location in Citrus Heights, California on Sunrise Boulevard, bringing top-of-the-line amenities, boutique studio classes, and wellness services together in one gym. With an investment of approximately $10M, the club boasts a dynamic, modern, and elegant interior space and equipment. Club Studio Citrus Heights features five innovative boutique fitness studios and spacious free weights, strength, functional training, and cardio areas, along with recovery services (including cryotherapy, red-light therapy), personal stretch stations, upscale locker rooms and more.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the Club Studio experience to Citrus Heights," said Carie Blow, Vice President of Operations, Club Studio. "It is our belief that the Citrus Heights community will thrive in Club Studio's thoughtful environment designed to inspire members to reach for, achieve, and ultimately surpass their personal fitness goals."

The 36,000-square-foot health club is the fifth Club Studio location to open, marking the continued expansion of Club Studio's cutting-edge fitness offering. Club Studio plans to have 10 locations open nationwide by the end of 2024, and 23 locations open nationwide by the end of 2025.

Fitness in a Class of Its Own

Club Studio offers innovative classes with premier instructors and top-tier trainers. Key design elements are emphasized throughout individualized studios offering a variety of class selections, state-of-the-art amenities, and best-in-class fitness equipment. Club Studio members will thrive in this thoughtfully designed environment that fosters physical and mental well-being. Members will recognize a sense of community manifested through visionary and sophisticated design.

Club Studio features five distinct boutique studio rooms offering vibrant and engaging fitness classes. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect at Club Studio Citrus Heights:

Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT-style training class called CS4® that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and cutting-edge functional strength training equipment.

Boost your endurance in a HIIT-style training class called CS4® that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and cutting-edge functional strength training equipment. Box: Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn.

Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn. Ride: Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full-body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence.

Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full-body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence. Hot Yoga: Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart-pumping burpees on the mat.

Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart-pumping burpees on the mat. Pilates: Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high-intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body.

Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high-intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body. Rebound: Bounce it out in our three-signature 45-minute cardio trampoline classes. This low-impact, high-energy workout will have you bouncing to the beat as you lift and tone.

Bounce it out in our three-signature 45-minute cardio trampoline classes. This low-impact, high-energy workout will have you bouncing to the beat as you lift and tone. Cryotherapy and Recovery: A dedicated area complete with whole body and localized Cryotherapy for athletic recovery and muscle repair. This area also includes massage beds, massage rollers, compression, and percussion therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body's unique physiology.

A dedicated area complete with whole body and localized Cryotherapy for athletic recovery and muscle repair. This area also includes massage beds, massage rollers, compression, and percussion therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body's unique physiology. State-Of-The-Art Gym: Expansive free weights, selectorized, and cardio sections showcase the latest in fitness equipment including dumbbells, Olympic lifting, and plate-loaded machines, as well as top-of-the-line treadmills, stationary bikes, stairs, ellipticals, and rowers, complete with a functional training area and personal stretch stations.

The Citrus Heights Club Studio also includes towel service, personal training, a sauna, and a Kalologie® Medspa. Additionally, members can purchase apparel and necessities in the retail area.

About Club Studio

Club Studio is located at 6245 Sunrise Blvd Suite C, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Additional Club Studio locations will be opening across the country soon. To learn more about Club Studio's growth, visit clubstudiofitness.com Follow Club Studio on Facebook, Instagram, or by downloading the mobile app.

SOURCE LA Fitness