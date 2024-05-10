Club Studio Opens New Location in Kingwood, Texas

Club Studio® offers a state-of-the-art gym incorporating boutique fitness classes along with cryotherapy services and a recovery lab.

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC opened a new Club Studio location in Kingwood, Texas. The new 40,000 square foot club features five innovative boutique fitness studios that were carefully curated to create a unique experience, along with recovery services (including cryotherapy and red light therapy), plenty of free weights, strength and cardio areas, functional training area, locker rooms and more. Pickleball will be another amenity featured at this Club Studio. This spacious area offers 2 indoor courts and 5 outdoor courts with a covered viewing area.

Club Studio Kingwood

Club Studio offers innovative classes with premier instructors and top tier trainers. Key design elements are emphasized through a variety of class selections, state-of-the-art amenities, and the best equipment in the industry. Club Studio members will thrive in this thoughtfully designed environment, one that fosters both physical and mental well-being. Members will recognize a sense of community that is manifested through visionary and sophisticated design, and will be inspired to reach for, achieve, and ultimately surpass their personal fitness goals.

Club Studio features five different boutique studio rooms. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT style training class called CS4® that incorporates treadmills, rowers, bikes and top of the line functional strength training equipment.

The club also includes towel service, personal training, and a Kalologie® Medspa. Beaming superfood café is onsite, offering healthy smoothies and nourishing snacks. There is also a retail area available for members to purchase apparel and necessities.

"Club Studio aims to provide a top-quality fitness experience that is convenient for its members, and we seek locations in communities that embody the same vibrant, dynamic environment that we provide within our clubs, and Kingwood fits that precisely," Chief Real Estate Officer, Nick Roberts said. "Club Studio Kingwood marks our 3rd location with 12 more locations scheduled to open nationwide in 2024."

Club Studio is located at 4540 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX. Additional Club Studio locations will be opening across the country soon. To learn more about Club Studio's growth, visit clubstudiofitness.com Follow Club Studio on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading the mobile app.

About Fitness International:

Fitness International, LLC has over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada.

