Club Studio® Opens New Location in Walnut Creek, California

Incorporating boutique fitness studios and upscale amenities, Club Studio Walnut Creek is designed to inspire members to reach for, achieve, and ultimately surpass their personal fitness goals.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LCC today announced the opening of a new Club Studio location in Walnut Creek, California, marking the brand's continued expansion into Northern California. Club Studio on Oak Grove Road brings top-of-the-line amenities, boutique studio classes, best-in-class fitness equipment, and wellness services together, in one gym, for East Bay residents.

Approximately $10 million was invested to transform the 38,000-square-foot location and create a state-of-the-art health club within a modern and elegant interior space. Club Studio Walnut Creek features the brand's signature five boutique fitness studios and spacious free weights, strength, functional training, and cardio areas – plus recovery services (including cryotherapy, red-light therapy), personal stretch stations, upscale locker rooms, and more.

"Club Studio is more than a gym. Each club is one-of-a-kind and engages a vibrant and dynamic community to create an exceptionally personal fitness and wellness experience," said Carie Blow, Vice President of Operations, Club Studio. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our East Bay members home."

Club Studio Walnut Creek is the sixth Club Studio location to open, the second in Northern California. Club Studio plans to have 10 locations open nationwide by the end of 2024, and 23 locations open nationwide by the end of 2025.

Fitness in a Class of Its Own®

Club Studio offers innovative classes with premier instructors and top-tier trainers. Key design elements are emphasized throughout individualized studios offering a variety of class selections, state-of-the-art amenities, and best-in-class fitness equipment. Club Studio members will thrive in this thoughtfully designed environment that fosters physical and mental well-being. Members will recognize a sense of community manifested through visionary and sophisticated design.

Club Studio features five distinct boutique studio rooms offering vibrant and engaging fitness classes. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect at Club Studio Walnut Creek:

Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT-style training class called CS4 ® that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and cutting-edge functional strength training equipment.





Boost your endurance in a HIIT-style training class called CS4 that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and cutting-edge functional strength training equipment. Box: Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn.





Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn. Ride: Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full-body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence.





Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full-body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence. Hot Yoga: Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart-pumping burpees on the mat.





Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart-pumping burpees on the mat. Pilates: Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high-intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body.





Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high-intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body. Rebound: Bounce it out in our three-signature 45-minute cardio trampoline classes. This low-impact, high-energy workout will have you bouncing to the beat as you lift and tone.





Bounce it out in our three-signature 45-minute cardio trampoline classes. This low-impact, high-energy workout will have you bouncing to the beat as you lift and tone. Cryotherapy and Recovery: A dedicated area complete with whole body and localized Cryotherapy for athletic recovery and muscle repair. This area also includes massage beds, massage rollers, compression, and percussion therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body's unique physiology.





A dedicated area complete with whole body and localized Cryotherapy for athletic recovery and muscle repair. This area also includes massage beds, massage rollers, compression, and percussion therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body's unique physiology. State-Of-The-Art Gym: Expansive free weights, selectorized, and cardio sections showcase the latest in fitness equipment including dumbbells, Olympic lifting, and plate-loaded machines, as well as top-of-the-line treadmills, stationary bikes, stairs, ellipticals, and rowers, complete with a functional training area and personal stretch stations.

The Walnut Creek Club Studio also includes towel service, personal training, a sauna, a Kalologie® Medspa and Beaming – a Healthy Marketplace. Additionally, members can purchase apparel and necessities in the retail area.

About Club Studio

Club Studio is located at 2270 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek, CA. Additional Club Studio locations will be opening across the country soon. To learn more about Club Studio's growth, visit clubstudiofitness.com Follow Club Studio on Facebook, Instagram, or by downloading the mobile app.

