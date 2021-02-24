Clubessential Holdings Announces Acquisition of foreUP, Inc.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of membership and club-management solutions to the private club, college athletic, health and fitness, and parks and recreation markets, today announced the strategic acquisition of foreUP, the market leader in cloud-based public golf club management software. Already a major provider of membership and club management SaaS solutions for private clubs, this acquisition expands Clubessential Holdings' presence to public golf clubs and courses.

foreUP, headquartered in Pleasant Grove, Utah, specializes in cloud-based point of sale, tee sheet, billing, food and beverage, and reporting software solutions, as well as marketing and web services. Their cloud-based technology allows clubs to manage their operations from anywhere and deliver exceptional experiences to their guests on any device. Designed to simplify golf course operations, foreUP's technology is easy to learn, use, and is customized to fit each course's unique needs.

"For the past ten years, the foreUP team has been on a mission to modernize and simplify golf operations by bringing the course to the cloud," said Evan Teshima, CEO, foreUP. "As we continue to innovate to help our customers increase golf participation and improve their financial performance, we found an ideal business partner in Clubessential Holdings to support our rapid growth. They share our vision and passion for delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology to grow the game of golf, I'm looking forward to leading the foreUP team to accelerate our mission of delivering unparalleled guest experiences for our clients."

For five years, Clubessential Holdings has developed a portfolio of companies, including ClubReady, Vermont Systems, PrestoSports, and Clubessential, offering a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract members, build loyalty, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver remarkable experiences. The acquisition of foreUP, in partnership with sister company Clubessential, positions Clubessential Holdings to serve nearly 3,000 public and private clubs and courses.

"We've followed Evan and the foreUP team, over the past several years, as they've successfully transitioned the public golf software market to the cloud," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "We've been impressed with their vision, commitment and passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative applications of technology. We're excited to combine our resources, talent and ideas for elevating the golf club experience for millions of members and thousands of clubs around the world.

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across five brands - Clubessential, foreUP, ClubReady, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit theClubessential Holdings website.

foreUP

Since 2012, foreUP has offered cloud-based technology solutions that make it easier for golf course, club, and/or pro shop managers to run and market their business. The company has steadily increased the offerings of their management suite to add efficiency and effectiveness to all course management initiatives. The integrated SaaS tools can replace all of the manual processes and one-off softwares commonly used by courses, including: point of sale, tee sheet management, online booking, billing, text/email marketing, kitchen services, employees, reporting, and others. Learn more at foreUPgolf.com.

Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Israel, New York and London. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at http://www.battery.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

clubessential-holdings.png

Clubessential Holdings

SOURCE Clubessential Holdings