Clubessential Holdings Tops Cincinnati's Fastest-Growing Companies

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cincinnati Business Courier has recognized Clubessential Holdings as the fastest-growing company, with revenue between $50.1 million to $100 million, headquartered in Greater Cincinnati in its 15th annual Fast 55 program. With a growth rate of more than 500 percent over the last two years, Clubessential Holdings topped an impressive list of 55 area companies that have all contributed significantly to the currently thriving local business climate.

"We're thrilled to be based in Blue Ash and to have been part of the Cincinnati business community for 20-plus years," said Randy Eckels, CEO. "Our employees are very much the reason behind our award today. Keeping up with our growth takes a lot of effort, a lot of time and a lot of energy. We appreciate our 300 dedicated employees that are making it happen every day for our loyal customers."

Clubessential Holdings is dedicated to providing category-defining membership and club management Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to private clubs, health and fitness clubs, and athletic programs. Operating through three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage and retain members and fans for life.

The Cincinnati Business Courier announced Clubessential Holdings as a finalist in the program on April 1, 2019.

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in the member experience arena. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com/.

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: mcox@clubessential.com

