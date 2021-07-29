Clubessential Launches Industry's First Tech Solutions Specifically for Lifestyle Clubs

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better meet the unique needs and rapidly changing requirements of lifestyle clubs in the post-COVID era, Clubessential has developed suites of solutions for specific markets. Based on years of experience in these markets, these comprehensive integrated Essential Suites for their respective markets enable club leaders and staff to build engagement and deliver modern, frictionless experiences for their members. The result is the ideal solution for each application that makes using the system intuitive, enhancing efficiency, incorporating technology expectations that have arisen in the past months, tying it all together with advanced reporting.

Clubessential

In addition to the current industry-leading solutions for golf and country clubs, the new industry-first lifestyle solutions include:

According to Clubessential President Lynn Mangan, the product and market extensions were a logical step for the company. "We have been serving specialized lifestyle clubs for years and have a deep understanding of the unique spaces where they operate. That combined with our leading mobile-first technology and understanding of member and staff needs make this a natural evolution for Clubessential and a great solution for clubs that have unique needs."

Like Clubessential's solution for golf and country clubs has enabled those clubs to reach new levels of success, these new solutions will do the same for their respective markets. Each Essential Suite offers numerous ways that clubs can engage with members at and away from the club while streamlining efficiency for leaders and staff members throughout the day. Some of the offerings include:

Cloud-based Mobile POS

Mobile App

Mobile and online reservations

Golf and tee times

Spa and fitness

Marina management tools

Gate access and control

Digital and contactless payments

Membership Analytics Predictor

The Essential Suites for these specific club types will enable these clubs to implement an integrated solution that meets all of their unique needs. Clubessential is excited to offer these tailored solutions to leading and top clubs everywhere.

Clubessential

Clubessential provides the next generation of club leaders with a full suite of membership and club management solutions. Created specifically for country, golf, city, yacht, university, and other clubs, the Clubessential Suite offers website, mobile apps, accounting, tee-times, reservations, POS, CRM, single-source payment solutions, and other tools that enable more than 1,300 private clubs to make smart decisions and deliver exceptional member experiences, building stronger clubs and creating members for life.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across six brands — Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems — the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: clubessential.com, clubready.com, exerp.com, foreupgolf.com, prestosports.com, and vermontsystems.com.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Cox

Vice President of Marketing

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

513.322.4194

[email protected]

Related Images

lifestyle-club-management-software.jpg

Lifestyle Club Management Software

SOURCE Clubessential