Clubhouse Group Pull To Refresh Enters Elon Musk $100m Carbon Removal XPRIZE Competition

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8th 2021, Elon Musk, billionaire founder of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, posted a tweet announcing the global competition. Immediately a team began to form on Clubhouse, the trendy new iPhone-only app.

"I joined Clubhouse and immediately found myself in amazing conversations with really impressive people. Scientists, celebrities, professors, investors, high-level executives, engineers--all just hanging out, having intelligent conversations. And then the XPRIZE was announced and everyone on Clubhouse seemed to be talking about it. So at a certain point, in a room about climate tech, I decided to announce I was forming an XPRIZE team. That's basically how it started," Said Arin Crumley, CEO and Co-Founder of Pull To Refresh Inc.

Newly incorporated, Pull To Refresh is a growing team with 10 official members supported by an increasing online following. The team has already successfully pulled CO 2 out of the air using a backyard-scale prototype they designed together and then built.

The team is off to the races with the goal of qualifying as one of 15 teams who will each be granted 1 million dollars from the XPRIZE to further scale their technology. After that milestone the evaluation will continue and Pull To Refresh will have a shot at the majority share of the $100M prize.

"Winning would be great because the XPRIZE 'badge of honor' will make it easier for us to continue growing our operation toward the goal of completely putting an end to the climate crisis, but the money is kind of a drop in the bucket. We aren't doing this for the prize money. It's going to take a lot more than $100M to solve the climate crisis, but the competition can put us off to a great start."

In addition to creating carbon removal solutions, the team has also been designing a suite of financial instruments. They will utilize blockchain technology to both account for the CO 2 they remove and allow individuals to finance each ton removed. The preliminary step in testing that technology is a new website called PullToRefresh.earth . (currently in beta)

The aim of the site is to discover whether the use of unconventional funding methods might be possible with support from the general public.

Contact: [email protected] | (707) 385-9797

SOURCE Pull To Refresh Inc

