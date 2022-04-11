Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces International Model Jeni Summers Joins HoneyDrip.com

"I'm so excited to have Jeni join the site" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "I think her international presence has the potential to help grow the site and bring fans from countries around the globe."

Jeni Summers is a Mexican American model, 8x international Playboy cover model, and 2x Playmate. She was the Playmate manager and coordinator of production & events the last 5+ years for Playboy Mexico. Jeni has been featured in Maxim and other top magazines as well. She also walks the runway for top designers and boasts an Instagram following of over half a million. Previously, Jeni was Miss North America Teen and a cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. More recently, she has increased her presence in the community and has become an advocate for many charitable causes.

"I'm looking forward to connecting with all of my fans worldwide" said Villamor. "I hope everyone comes to check out my exclusive content on HoneyDrip.com."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

