Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Rapid Growth of HoneyDrip.com in Last Two Months

Active users have increased by 266% Active performers on the site (by invite only) have increased by 74% Applications from creators wishing to join the site has increased by 312% Content posts (photos and videos) to be sold, have increased by 217%

"We are more than pleased with the results thus far. The public response has been outstanding," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "We believe HoneyDrip.com offers a lot of value to creators and fans, and that fans really appreciate the ability to communicate directly with their favorite creators and enjoy the quality of content. The creators make more money, avoid negative stigmas, maintain more control, and most importantly have more fun! Creators have left OnlyFans and closed their accounts to join HoneyDrip.com.."

Creators can apply via email to [email protected]

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, CMGR reaches more than 400 million followers. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decision with respect to our securities Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.