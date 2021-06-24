Clubhouse Media Group Signs Exclusive Agency Agreement for Uber Popular Meme Account, "@TheTinderBlog"

Clubhouse Media Group announces an exclusive agency agreement with popular meme account @TheTinderBlog Tweet this

Clubhouse Media Group plans to add additional top-tier aggregator accounts in the months ahead. Management believes these accounts represent an opportunity for long-tail appeal with robust engagement and significant long-term business potential. The company plans to expand into other verticals including food and beverage accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. These strategic signings will have an accretive effect, giving the company further digital reach and helping it build a true media conglomerate in the social media space.

@TheTinderBlog boasts over 4.2 million followers acquired over its six-year existence, as well as a seven-figure annual net income built on nearly one billion web impressions per month. @TheTinderBlog has also attracted major advertisers, including McDonald's, Amazon Prime, Dunkin Donuts, and Samsung among others.

"This is going to be a strong strategic partnership that will allow me to continue to grow and thrive in the swiftly-growing meme-space," said Joseph Yomtoubian, Founder of @TheTinderBlog. "Clubhouse Media Group's network of professionally run content houses will provide access to creators, content, and resources that will further enhance @TheTinderBlog's marketability and facilitate the growth of our audience."

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media's management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

