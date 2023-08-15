ClubNFT Builds Tools For Serious NFT Collectors Doubling Down Post Hype

Provides more than NFT backup, takes collecting to the next level

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubNFT's hallmark backup service, introduced in late 2021, enables NFT collectors to download a backup of their NFTs to their own computer, protecting the NFTs from marketplace dependency and ensuring their safety and longevity no matter what may happen in the future.

Today, ClubNFT announced a new set of premium tools to help collectors navigate the complicated and confusing process of not only preserving NFTs, but also managing and expanding their collections.

"The NFT space isn't dying, on the contrary, it's maturing," said Jason Bailey, aka Artnome , co-founder of ClubNFT. "With the hype gone, serious collectors need a suite of tools to manage, preserve, and expand their collections and ClubNFT is proud to build and deliver these solutions for them."

Beyond Backup

ClubNFT now offers the following automated set of services:

Analysis - identifies which NFTs in a collection are at risk of breaking, and shows which can and should be backed up and pinned for long-term protection and preservation.





- identifies which NFTs in a collection are at risk of breaking, and shows which can and should be backed up and pinned for long-term protection and preservation. Backup - cloud hosted and provides backup of associated files for IPFS restoration, enabling self custody and eliminating third-party dependency for NFT value preservation.





- cloud hosted and provides backup of associated files for IPFS restoration, enabling self custody and eliminating third-party dependency for NFT value preservation. Pinning - secures the future of a collection by keeping off-chain files accessible and permanently associated with the NFTs, even if the original hosting service or IPFS node goes down.





- secures the future of a collection by keeping off-chain files accessible and permanently associated with the NFTs, even if the original hosting service or IPFS node goes down. Discovery - using an advanced algorithm, recommends artists and NFTs tailored to each collector's unique preferences, making it easy to expand a collection, discover new talent.





- using an advanced algorithm, recommends artists and NFTs tailored to each collector's unique preferences, making it easy to expand a collection, discover new talent. Valuation - delivers accurate and reliable insights for an NFT collection through extensive coverage of Ethereum and Tezos-based NFTs to help make informed investment decisions

For a unified view, ClubNFT provides a dashboard for real-time monitoring of a collection's overall size, valuation, safety, and growth over time.

"The fact that my NFTs could be safely stored in a cold wallet, yet still end up worthless is a trojan horse everyone should be aware of," said Cozomo de' Medici . "With ClubNFT, I backed up and protected my entire collection with one click."

Availability and Pricing

The full set of automated services is now available via an annual $200.00 or monthly $20.00 subscription plan. ClubNFT also offers a limited, free set-of-services plan, giving collectors the ability to choose the option that best fits their needs.

About ClubNFT

ClubNFT is a technology company pioneering the next generation of NFT solutions to help collectors analyze, monitor, and protect their NFTs. They provide both paid and free services to protect NFT collections from marketplace shutdowns, censorship, and bankruptcies by giving collectors the ability to self-custody the artwork and metadata for their NFT collection. The company's trusted tools are endorsed by partners like LEDGER , fx(hash) and KnownOrigin and are relied upon by some of the world's top NFT collectors. ClubNFT is led by a team of seasoned professionals with expertise in technology, finance, and the art world. For more information, please visit www.clubnft.com

