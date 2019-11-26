ClubReady and iKizmet Bring a Predictive Approach to Fitness Studio Growth

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubReady and iKizmet are excited to announce a new partnership to bring a predictive approach to fitness studio growth.

Fitness studios collect data from hundreds of members and prospective members, across multiple channels, over several years, representing thousands of transactions. Studio owners work to derive insights from that data and then draw on those insights to shape business decisions and, ultimately, improve business performance. But many owners struggle to consolidate all of this information into a report that actually means something and that can be used going forward.

Partnering with iKizmet, ClubReady customers can now easily develop dashboards that visually demonstrate performance against revenue, recruitment, and member acquisition KPIs. Additionally, owners can easily analyze member utilization and spend behavior.

"We love ClubReady and iKizmet integration," says Joe Demarco, owner of several CycleBar studios in New York. "It's great to have visibility into our studios and we are really seeing the impact it has on our areas of focus."

With the data easily accessible on a mobile device, and reporting pushed via email sends, ClubReady customers can begin to pivot their business in real-time by adjusting marketing strategy, staffing, and class scheduling. Studio owners can own their data, access performance KPIs from anywhere, and respond to their business at all times.

"iKizmet is the equivalent of a FitBit for your business," explains Founder, Andres Moran. "Setting goals, tracking your progress, and making your business healthier has never been so easy."

The ClubReady and iKizmet partnership is allowing studios to more accurately goal-set and forecast their business performance. ClubReady customers can analyze their revenue but they can now also factor in conversion and churn metrics in order to establish the KPIs needed throughout the entire member relationship lifecycle.

"Simply put, iKizmet connects you to your data. IKizmet is a data visualization and analytics platform, which connects your ClubReady data to provide real-time, actionable, synced information," says ClubReady's Vice President of Business Development, Fred Elias. "Their numerous dashboards provided the insight necessary for your studio to improve member acquisition and retention, revenue growth and marketing ROI."

On Dec. 12, ClubReady will host a webinar with iKizmet to discuss the changing landscape in fitness studio analytics. Additional details and registration can be found here.

iKizmet

iKizmet is an analytics software enabling fitness and wellness businesses to track towards their goals with a comprehensive and customizable view of their day-to-day operations. Founded in 2014 by former MINDBODY founding member Andres Moran, iKizmet modernizes data reporting by providing a highly-intuitive and visual reporting solution for fitness business owners. Learn more at ikizmet.com.

ClubReady

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results leading to higher member engagement, retention, and loyalty. ClubReady's GYM HQ supports the mission by providing bundled club services, like customer service agents, payroll, accounting, and operations support.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com

