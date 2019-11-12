ClubReady and Legends Boxing Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring the Boxing Experience to the Masses

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded eight years ago by brothers Andrew and Robert Scott, Legends Boxing brings the experience of a boxing gym and boxing training to anyone looking for results, a Tribe, and new experiences. Legends' core values of Belong, Real, and Results have driven the rapid growth of the franchise. With 6 locations and 1,400 members, Legends Boxing is delivering an authentic USA Boxing experience across its community. From working punches to strength and conditioning, these workouts are delivering real physical and mental gains for members.

The experiences and corresponding results are truly igniting brand advocates across the Legends' community. Currently operating in six locations, Legends is planning an additional 30 locations across the country, for a nationwide expansion plan starting in 2020. In an effort to scale their rapid growth, Legends Boxing is partnering with ClubReady to manage club operations, member acquisition and member engagement.

"The best boxer in the ring is also the most efficient. In order for our business to be the best it can be we need to be as efficient as possible," explained Andrew Scott, National Head and Co-founder of Legends Boxing. "We are excited for all the streamlined features and abilities in ClubReady, which will enable our gyms to work smarter. We are especially eager to use ClubReady to help strengthen our Tribe culture by making it easier for our team to engage with everyone who walks in our doors."

The successes and future growth opportunities make both companies optimistic about the future of the partnership. "Demand for Legends Boxing fitness service offering is on the rise," said Darol Lain, President of ClubReady. "We are looking forward to delivering a full membership management and engagement experience to help attract, retain and better serve their members. The mission of Legends Boxing is inspiring and we're thrilled to be a part of helping realize this compelling vision."

Legends Boxing

Founded in 2011, Legends' success begins with its fitness focus. Andrew Scott, Legends Boxing co-founder and National Head Coach and two time Golden Gloves State champion, created this revolutionary workout from his extensive years of boxing and physical training. Each workout incorporates functional movements while teaching valuable, lifelong skills. Boxing is a full-body workout that builds strength, agility, and confidence, and these elements are at the core of each class. There are currently 6 open gyms in the US with one more to open by year-end. For additional information visit legendsboxing.com.

ClubReady

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results leading to higher member engagement, retention, and loyalty. ClubReady's GYM HQ supports the mission by providing bundled club services, like customer service agents, payroll, accounting, and operations support.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com

