ClubReady Announces Acquisition of iKizmet

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ClubReady, the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services, announced the acquisition of iKizmet, the leading data analytics provider in the fitness industry. Through this acquisition, fitness studios can bring a predictive approach to fitness studio growth, leverage improved analytics tools allowing them to unlock earning potential, capitalize on utilization trends, and optimize member acquisition and retention.

Fitness studios collect data from hundreds of members and prospective members, across multiple channels, over several years, representing thousands of transactions. Studio owners work to derive insights from that data and then draw on those insights to shape business decisions and, ultimately, improve business performance. But many owners struggle to consolidate all of this information into a report that actually means something and that can be used going forward.

With iKizmet, studios can now easily develop dashboards that visually demonstrate performance against revenue, recruitment, and member acquisition KPIs. Additionally, owners can easily analyze member utilization and spend behavior, accurately goal-set and forecast their business performance, evaluate their revenue, and also factor in conversion and churn metrics in order to establish the KPIs needed throughout the entire member relationship lifecycle.

"The Sales and Marketing funnel in iKizmet has been a game changer for our YogaSix franchisees," said Mike Leonard, National Sales Director at YogaSix. "The ability to understand and see where new potential customers are getting stuck in our sales process is fundamental in creating success."

With the data easily accessible on a mobile device, and reporting pushed via email sends, studios, regardless of the studio management platform, can begin to pivot their business in real time by adjusting marketing strategy, staffing, and class scheduling. Studio owners can own their data, access performance KPIs from anywhere, and respond to their business at all times.

"This acquisition is meaningful to iKizmet customers because it provides us with the resources to accelerate our product vision and company mission, which is core to building a network of successfully run studios," said Stephanie Moran, CRO of iKizmet. "Data and information are the bedrock to any successful studio operation and joining forces with ClubReady will allow ClubReady customers the ability to transform their data into insights that make you future-ready," added iKizmet CEO Andres Moran.

Along with the integration of technology, the iKizmet team will also be integrated into the ClubReady organization. iKizmet CEO and founder Andres Moran will join ClubReady as the General Manager and Senior Vice President of the iKizmet division. Stephanie Moran, CRO and co-founder, will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"ClubReady is committed to developing technology designed to deliver a member experience that offers peace of mind to both the members and the studio, while also running the studio with ease and precision," said ClubReady President Darol Lain. "The acquisition of iKizmet and the addition of Andres, Stephanie, and the entire iKizmet team allow us to continue our mission of building fitness businesses for the future." Learn more about the iKizmet analytics solution here.

iKizmet

iKizmet is an analytics software enabling fitness and wellness businesses to track towards their goals with a comprehensive and customizable view of their day-to-day operations. Founded in 2014 by former MINDBODY founding member Andres Moran, iKizmet modernizes data reporting by providing a highly intuitive and visual reporting solution for fitness business owners. Learn more at ikizmet.com.

ClubReady

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high-quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results leading to higher member engagement, retention, and loyalty. ClubReady's iKizmet analytics solution brings a predictive approach to fitness studio growth and leverages improved analytics tools allowing studios to unlock earning potential, capitalize on utilization trends, and optimize member acquisition and retention.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the Clubessential Holdings website.

