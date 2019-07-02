ClubReady Announces YogaSix as Newest Client to Build Fitness Business for the Future

ST. LOUIS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubReady announced today YogaSix will be joining as their newest client as they focus on building their fitness business for the future.

YogaSix is the only national yoga brand to franchise as a modern take on this ancient practice, which dates back more than 1,000 years. They believe that everyone deserves the timeless experience and benefits of a yoga practice that is energizing, empowering, and fun.

A brand within the Xponential Fitness organization, YogaSix is structuring their franchises around a premium member experience – and poised for scale. With 32 studios already in operation and another 220 coming soon, it plans to open 300 locations across the U.S. over the next few years. To reach these growth goals, YogaSix will implement ClubReady's full suite solution to manage club operations, member acquisition, and member engagement.

"Adopting the ClubReady software will allow YogaSix and its franchise partners to enhance the sales process, specifically utilizing the lead management system to improve client communications and interactions as well as studio operations. In addition, our consumers' experience will be more efficient from scheduling a class to making a purchase online," says Xponential CEO, Anthony Geisler.

YogaSix is focused on accelerating growth through these tailored member experiences. The ClubReady platform will allow them to increase their pace by growing membership with lead automation and tracking and focus on their core by connecting critical club activities in one place.

"We believe that the YogaSix dedication to a premium member experience is an enlightened approach to the modern fitness studio and smart business," said Darol Lain, President, Club Ready. "Being able to scale that exceptional experience is critical for any business with growth plans like YogaSix, and we're excited to accompany and assist them on that path."

YogaSix is excited to launch the use of the ClubReady solutions to grow the business, evolve processes, and take the franchise to the next level.

ClubReady

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results leading to higher member engagement, retention and loyalty. ClubReady's GYM HQ supports the mission by providing bundled club services, like client contract managers, customer service agents, payroll, accounting, and operations support.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: mcox@clubessential.com

SOURCE ClubReady, LLC

Related Links

https://www.clubready.club

