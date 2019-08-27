ClubReady Extends Member Experience Capabilities for the Fitness Industry Through New Partner Initiatives

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubReady announced a new technology partner structure designed around member experience innovation in the fitness industry. This development heightens both the innovation and service-oriented structures deployed by ClubReady earlier this year.

The last 10 years have brought hyper-growth to the fitness industry. Showing no signs of slowing down, the industry is pushing to meet the experience demands of their members. Now more than ever, these fitness studios are leaning on their technology partners to introduce solutions that heighten the member experience. Recent organizational changes at ClubReady have emphasized a commitment to both the "service" and "software" components of software-as-a-service. This latest development is extending innovation capabilities for fitness studios.

ClubReady's new partner program will allow studios to develop a richer member experience. Selected technology partners will receive API and marketing support to deliver a best-in-class integrated platform to thousands of fitness studios. To lead this strategic partner program, ClubReady is introducing a new Vice President of Business Development, Fred Elias. With over 30 years in the fitness industry, over five of those with ClubReady, Fred brings extensive fitness industry and technology knowledge to this role.

"Fred's experience in both the fitness and technology industries will be a tremendous asset to leading this new partner program. His strengths in vision and relationship-building will provide ClubReady with added leadership in the fitness studio market," said ClubReady President, Darol Lain.

Fred's experience, passion and commitment to the fitness industry will aid in identifying the best technology partnerships for both studios and their members.

"Through the ClubReady Partner Program, we are committed to giving our studios and gyms access to a robust ecosystem of cutting-edge technology solutions. No single business can do everything for all customers, which is where our partner ecosystem comes in," explained Fred. "This program enables us to develop stronger relationships with our valued partners, while they benefit from our newly developed modern API communication capabilities, creating huge value for our mutual customers."

As the future of the fitness industry continues to center on the member experience, ClubReady is committed to providing the technology, services and support required to exceed the expectations of fitness studios and their members. This new technology partner structure is just one more example of this commitment to customers and the member experience.

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high-quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results, leading to higher member engagement, retention and loyalty. ClubReady's GYM HQ supports the mission by providing bundled club services, like customer service agents, payroll, accounting and operations support.

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health and fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com/

