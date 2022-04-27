ClubSport in Aliso Viejo Undergoes Renovations With New Class Offerings

The premier Orange County fitness resort has unveiled major upgrades across their property, including The Edge Performance Training Space, Formula3 boutique fitness studio and the addition of Pickleball.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance ClubSport, Aliso Viejo's premier resort-style gym, announces they have completed major renovations in multiple areas of their spacious property. The reveal includes The Edge Performance Training space, newly added Pickleball courts, and a dedicated Formula3 studio that houses their incredibly popular boutique fitness classes. Access to The Edge, Pickleball, and all classes are available daily and are included for all members and overnight guests of their 174-room hotel.

The Edge is a 5,000 square foot performance training space with open training turf, a sprint track, free weights, weighted push sleds, kettlebells, power racks, and everything you need for the ultimate workout. ClubSport has also added Pickleball courts and includes free "learn to play" sessions and drop-in play. Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States and combines elements of other racket sports including tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

The dedicated fitness studio for ClubSport's Formula3 Fitness brand offers heart-pounding workouts including their Forge Circuit, Fire HIIT and Flow Fit classes. ClubSport continues to offer multiple classes for fitness enthusiasts of all types, including shadow boxing, cycle, PiYo, yoga, dance, Masters' Swim, Pilates along with personal training.

"We strive to provide not only an elevated experience for our fitness and hotel guests but also to stay ahead of the curve with these incredible club renovations and class expansions," says Chris Collette, Director of Operations at ClubSport. "When members and hotel guests walk into The Edge and other areas of our expansive property, we want them to be blown away by our fitness offerings, amenities and incredible ClubSport staff."

As one of Orange County's largest gyms, members and guests also enjoy access to the ClubSport lap pool, weights, strength machines, treadmills, cycle bikes and other quality equipment. Over 75 daily instructor-guided group fitness classes are available, and the ClubSport Spa (R Spa) is available for massage and facial services and Citrus Fresh Grill & Market is open daily for a to-go or sit-down restaurant experience.

ClubSport is located at 50 Enterprise, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 and more on the gym can be found at https://www.clubsports.com and www.clubsports.com/formula3

About Renaissance ClubSport:

ClubSport isn't just another fitness club - we are a fitness resort. One of the largest health clubs in Orange County, our studio-style classes include HIIT, yoga, group training, and more! Our state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated staff, and outstanding amenities provide a unique environment where members can enjoy fitness, relaxation, and recreation.

First opened 2008, ClubSport is an all-in-one gym experience that is easily accessible from the 73 toll road and is a quick drive from exits off the 5 and 405 freeways. ClubSport is available to those with a membership and to hotel guests during their stay. The club is open Monday-Friday from 5am to 10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6am to 10pm. To take a peek at ClubSport and for membership information please visit www.clubsports.com

