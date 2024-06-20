Clubtails Awarded 'Hot Brand' Recognition for Sixth Year

The canned cocktail brand received award for sustaining substantial sales and growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubtails, the original cocktail in a can, has once again been recognized with a 'Hot Brand' award from Impact and Market Watch magazines, making it the sixth time the brand has been recognized for significant sales and growth in the ready-to-drink category.

Clubtails, a triple filtered flavored malt beverage, was first honored with the Hot Brand award in 2017 and has maintained double-digit growth since. In addition, distribution of Clubtails continues to increase with nearly 90,000 point-of-sale locations including grocery and convenience stores across 46 states.

"Sales of Clubtails continues to thrive despite the rise in new spirit-based, ready-to-drink products. The Hot Brand recognition is a true testament that Clubtails has loyal consumers that crave a traditional cocktail with a higher alcohol content in a delicious and convenient format," said Aldo Geloso, President of Groupe Geloso. "We're proud to be an impactful brand once again and appreciate the support from our team, distributors and our loyal consumers for the continued success of the brand."

Geloso Beverage Group, which includes Clubtails, Clubtails Crushers and Johny Bootlegger in the US, has also been recognized as a Top 100 Beverage Company since 2019 by Beverage Industry. Clubtails was launched in 2009 and their Sunny Margarita is currently the best-selling RTD margarita in the US. Each can is 10% alcohol by volume with 13 popular cocktail flavors available including Bahama Mama, Screwdriver, Long Island Iced Tea and more. The Johny Bootlegger portfolio is a three-time recipient of the Hot Brand Award and includes 12% alcohol by volume malt beverages in a glass flask inspired by the Prohibition era.

For information about Geloso Beverage Group products or to learn about distribution and retail opportunities, visit www.gelosobeveragegroup.com.

Rochester, New York based Geloso Beverage Group LLC launched in the US in 2002 and is now America's seventh largest beer and malt beverage supplier, with top-selling brands including Clubtails, Johny Bootlegger and Clubtails Crushers. These beverages can be found nationwide at grocery, C-store, and liquor stores.

A leader in the innovation and development of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Geloso Group manufactures and distributes premium malt beverages, wines, ciders, beers and spirits. Geloso Group is a valued supplier and trusted partner recognized for its professionalism and commitment to quality, service and marketing. The company employs more than 500 people in several facilities around the world.

