ClubWise Hosts Education Series to Help Health and Fitness Club Owners Boost Retention and Membership

ClubWise hosts a three-part education series to support fitness club owners as they rebuild business post-pandemic.

"For the past 20 years, ClubWise has proven delivery on our mission to help customers focus on what matters most: their members," says Julian Matthews, president, ClubWise. "As a club owner myself, I know firsthand the challenges small business owners in this industry face. This series aims to provide club owners with the tools they need for business success."

ClubWise is a part of EverCommerce 's EverWell portfolio that delivers tailored, integrated solutions for fitness, wellness and salon and spa professionals. Through EverCommerce, a leading service commerce platform, EverWell drives streamlined day-to-day business operations, improved marketing effectiveness, and modernized engagement with customers.

For more information about ClubWise, visit http://www.clubwise.com .

About ClubWise

ClubWise is an all-in-one billing and club management solution that lets operators focus on what matters most – members. ClubWise offers an integrated suite of services to support member engagement, membership collection, new business generation, club management and access control. First launched in 2001, ClubWise supports more than 1,000 fitness clubs globally. Learn more at www.clubwise.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

