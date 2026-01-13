CluePoints Appoints New Chief People Officer to Support Next Phase of Global Growth

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints, provider of leading statistical and AI-driven software solutions, has appointed Sinead Godkin as its new Chief People Officer (CPO). With deep experience scaling global technology organizations through periods of rapid growth, Godkin will lead CluePoints' people strategy as the company enters its next stage of expansion.

Godkin brings senior leadership experience from some of the world's leading technology companies. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at DigiCert, where she was a key member of the executive team, supporting the scale-up of a private equity owned organization and leading enterprise-wide people transformation during periods of accelerated growth and acquisition. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at Veritas Technologies and Symantec, building deep expertise in global workforce strategy within complex, multinational environments.

Andy Cooper, CEO at CluePoints, commented: "People are our most important asset at CluePoints and in 2025 we recruited more than 100 new team members. As we continue to grow, it is vital we maintain the same culture of care and development that CluePoints is built on. Sinead brings a rare combination of international experience, commercial insight, and a deep understanding of how to scale people and teams in a fast-growing software business."

In her role, Godkin will lead the evolution of CluePoints' people organization, ensuring it is equipped to support increasing global complexity, rapid growth, and organizational scale and sophistication as the company continues to expand internationally.

Sinead Godkin added: "CluePoints is at an exciting point in its history, scaling globally, evolving rapidly, and continuing to push the boundaries of how technology can improve clinical research. I'm excited to build on the strong culture already in place and to help create the leadership, development, and people frameworks that enable both individuals and the organization to thrive as we scale."

As part of CluePoints' broader commitment to innovation, Godkin will also explore how emerging technologies, including AI-enabled tools, can support more effective, scalable ways of working, ensuring that growth is matched by clarity, efficiency, and opportunity for employees.

To learn more about CluePoints' award-winning solutions, please visit cluepoints.com

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence using Advanced Statistics and Machine Learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R3), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.

SOURCE CluePoints