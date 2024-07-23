Clumio Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief People Officer and VP of Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clumio, a leader in data backup and recovery for critical cloud data, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jillian Souza as Chief People Officer and Carol Hague as Vice President of Marketing, strengthening its executive team with their combined expertise.

Jillian Souza joins Clumio from BigPanda, where she held multiple roles on the People and executive leadership team. With extensive experience in scaling organizations through acquisitions, IPOs, and other growth stages, Jillian's proficiency in enhancing the employee experience and driving organizational effectiveness will be pivotal. Her previous roles at Blend and Pandora underscore her ability to manage hyper-growth environments and build robust HR strategies.

"I had the privilege of working with Jill for two years at BigPanda. While many companies and leaders claim their people matter, they often fail to invest in their development after hiring. Jill is different. She's not just a people leader; she's a vital member of the executive team," said Rick Underwood, CEO of Clumio. "With her unique ability to both partner with and guide the executive team on talent decisions, Jill also serves as a trusted advisor to everyone in the company. I am excited about Jill's leadership as we strive to make Clumio the world leader in Data Protection and Data Management for the Public Cloud."

Carol Hague, the new Vice President of Marketing, brings over 20 years of marketing experience from leading IT and SaaS cloud companies, including Salesloft, Talend, and VMware. At VMware, she led the global campaigns organization, and her tenure at Box saw her contribute significantly to its transition from a pre-IPO company to a public entity. Carol's passion for creating data-driven marketing strategies will drive Clumio's go-to-market strategy and long-term growth.

"Carol understands what is required in the new world of B2B. Her innovative approach to demand generation, digital strategy, brand management, and customer engagement will allow the amazing things we are doing at Clumio to reach the rest of the world," said Rick Underwood, CEO of Clumio. "Carol's exceptional ability to build and inspire high-performing teams has been instrumental in driving marketing efforts at some of the most successful cloud companies. I'm excited to unlock the next phase of Clumio's growth with her at the helm of our marketing engine."

These appointments come at a time of significant momentum for Clumio. The company announced a $75M Series D funding round earlier this year led by Sutter Hill Ventures, with participation from Index Ventures, Altimeter Capital, and NewView Capital. The recent funding has accelerated innovation and market expansion for Clumio's public cloud backup and recovery solutions. Clumio has experienced a 4X year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), driven by enterprise customer acquisition, including notable companies such as Atlassian, LexisNexis, and Cava.

Clumio helps the world's leading enterprises automate the backup, recovery, and compliance of critical data that powers their business. Clumio customers enjoy hands-off manageability, inherent security, a 30% reduction in their cloud backup costs, and 10X the performance of their existing backup solution. For more information, visit Clumio's website.

