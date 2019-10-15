Clune Completes Construction Of DataGryd's MegaSuite 6 Data Center Facility In The Heart Of New York City

"The opportunity to build such a high-power data center facility in the heart of New York City was an honor for Clune," said Ben Walker, Executive Managing Director and President of Clune's Eastern Region. "Being in the high-profile location at 60 Hudson St., DataGryd needed a secure and reliable infrastructure for MegaSuite 6, and our team rose to the challenge, delivering the largest single-footprint data center space in the region on-time and on-budget."

Located on the sixth floor of the historic Western Union building, MegaSuite 6 presented some unique challenges to the Clune team, including a low ceiling combined with a new raised floor plenum. This created a tight space for installation of large equipment including 22 skids of batteries weighing 2,000 lbs. each, battery cabinets and 12 computer room air conditioning (CRAC) units. Workers split the CRAC units between the blowers and compressors off-site so the units could be transported into the space, and they were re-assembled onsite. This process took one week to complete.

In addition, the weight of the batteries and other heavy equipment required the project's structural engineer to ensure they were strategically laid out and spread evenly to prevent too much weight being placed in one location of the floor. New structural steel dunnage was also installed to support the heavy load of new UPS equipment.

"We have been thoroughly pleased with our partnership with Clune and the way they managed their portion of the project," commented Tom Brown, CEO of DataGryd. "The Clune team was professional, responsive to requests and delivered a great end product."

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction is an employee-owned, national general contractor, providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. With offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, Clune manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune's mission is to provide exceptional construction services to its clients and business partners; inspire its more than 600 employees; lead with integrity, commitment and purpose and deliver results, which always exceed expectations. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

About DataGryd

DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and largest single footprint data center available in New York City. DataGryd's 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000 square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and large enterprises. Located in one of the world's most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. Using proprietary technology, the high-density data center offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 5 MW of power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.

