Clune Construction Announces Executive Promotions In Two Regions

Randy Starbird has been with Clune for 25 years. He started as an intern, and has risen through the ranks to become Executive Managing Director, and now President of the West Region. He has proven to be a strong leader, who has played a key role in growing the region by building strong relationships with clients and industry partners both locally and nationally. His efforts have also been instrumental in securing Clune as one of the region's top ranked general contractors, and also being named the #1 Best Place to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Starbird has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering – Building Science from the University of Southern California (USC). He and Executive Managing Director, Peter Bahruth will co-manage the West Region.

Tony Giachinta, who has 30 years of experience in the construction industry, has been with Clune since 2011 when he joined the team to spearhead the launch of Clune's Washington, DC location. Throughout Tony's career he has been recognized as an industry leader and a team-player, who leverages collaboration among team members to successfully execute a project. He has extensive experience and a successful track record working in the Washington, DC construction market, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Marist College, as well as a degree in Construction Management from New York University (NYU). Giachinta and Senior Vice President Mike Mackey will co-manage the Washington, DC region.

"Randy and Tony's unwavering dedication to Clune's success, and to providing the best results for our clients has contributed to our tremendous growth, both in their individual regions and nationwide," said CEO Bill Abromitis. "They are tenured proven leaders that will continue to nurture the Clune culture of family, clients and ethics far into the future."

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction Company is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. Today, Clune employs more than 600 employees and manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes that the hallmark of its success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering it clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity and strong emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

SOURCE Clune Construction Company

Related Links

http://www.clunegc.com

