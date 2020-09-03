Clune Construction Announces New Executive Leadership In Chicago

Vince Gutekanst, who has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry and over 20 years tenure at Clune, has been appointed President of the company's Midwest Region. He most recently served as an Executive Managing Director, co-leading the Chicago office alongside Hall. He is a well-known and respected Clune executive in the Midwest regional market, having managed many high-profile projects for industry-leading financial services firms, law firms and Fortune 500 companies. In addition, his ability to establish extensive relationships with clients and industry partners has enabled him to successfully oversee Clune's regional marketing and national business development efforts. Under his leadership, Clune has been consistently ranked on ENR Magazine's list of Top General Contractors, and was ranked the 27th Largest Midwest Contractor in 2020. In addition, Clune's Chicago office has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business, including #1 Best Place to Work among large companies in 2020. Gutekanst earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Drake University.

Brian O'Shea has been promoted to Executive Managing Director. O'Shea will co-lead the Chicago office and lead the Dallas office. He has 23 years of tenure at Clune, overseeing projects in 22 states across the country, and leading many of Clune's national efforts. He has managed some of the largest and most complex projects throughout the U.S., including high-end interior build-outs, corporate headquarter campuses, multi-site national program projects, and building renovations. O'Shea has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Construction Economics from the Waterford Institute of Technology in Waterford, Ireland.

Joe Van Oosbree will be co-leading Clune's Chicago office as Senior Vice President, Midwest Operations. He has been with Clune for 19 years, and brings a strong operations background to his new role. Throughout his career Van Oosbree has worked on all types of construction projects including high-profile office build-outs and multi-million dollar data centers. In addition, Van Oosbree has completed over $100 million in projects in various states around the country. Most recently, he has been a leader in Clune's Mission Critical Division, helping it grow from five people to more than 40. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

In addition to taking on the Operational Risk Management lead role for the Chicago office, Chris Redpath, Managing Director, will continue to serve Clune Construction's clients as one of the office's most tenured Project Executives. Redpath has 26 years of construction management experience. He joined Clune in 1993 as an intern, and has spent his entire career with the company, rising through the ranks to become Managing Director. Redpath leads Clune's airport division in the Chicago area, and has helped the firm become a trusted leader for these complex projects. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Building Construction from Purdue University.

"I have had the privilege of working side-by-side each member of this next generation of leadership, and I am always amazed by their abilities and their unparalleled commitment to our company and to our clients," said Dave Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Clune Construction. "They are all responsible for helping make Clune the great company it is today, and under their leadership, I believe our best days are yet to come."

Clune Construction Company is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. Today, Clune employs more than 600 employees and manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes that the hallmark of its success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering its clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity and strong emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

