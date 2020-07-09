Clune Construction Announces Promotion Of 14 To Executive Positions Nationally

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its culture of promoting from within, Clune Construction (Clune) is proud to announce the promotion of 14 talented individuals in all of its regions to managing director and officer-level positions.

"Throughout their tenure at Clune, these individuals have proven themselves to be leaders and mentors who will continue to make our company stronger for our clients and our employees," said Bill Abromitis, CEO of Clune Construction.

Clune is proud of its culture of promoting from within. Several Clune Officers started with the company as interns and the average length of time a Managing Director has been with the firm is 17 years. Additionally, 20 percent of Clune's employees have been with the company for more than 10 years. This culture has also contributed to Clune's consistent placement nationally in numerous "Best Places to Work" rankings, including #1 Best Places to Work rankings in Los Angeles and New York in 2019.

Clune promotions by region:

Managing Director - Washington, DC

Mike Mackey has 30 years of construction industry experience in the Washington, DC area. He has risen through the ranks at Clune, to become one of the co-leaders of the Washington, DC office. He has grown some of Clune's largest accounts within the East region and has cultivated relationships with these same clients in other areas of the country. Mike earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management from Montgomery College. He is also a LEED Accredited Professional, and holds Quality Control Certifications from the Army Corps of Engineers and OSHA.

Vice President

Chicago

Jay Bradarich (Vice President, Senior Project Manager): Jay has 11 years of experience in the construction industry managing many high-profile interior build-outs. He has helped expand Clune's airport construction capabilities in the Chicago area. Jay holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology and Construction Management from Illinois State University.

Andy Holub (Vice President Pre-Construction/Special Services): With 23-years of experience in the construction industry, Andy is responsible for all aspects of the pre-construction process. He also oversees the Clune Self-Perform Group and since joining Clune, has made it one of the most respected in Chicago. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Illinois and holds an OSHA 30-Hour Certification.

Mike Symons (Vice President, Senior Superintendent): Mike has 34 years of experience in the construction industry, overseeing many major construction projects in various parts of the U.S. Mike is one of Clune's most respected field leaders, known for his forward-thinking, client-focused approach to leading projects.

Mike Themanson (Vice President, Safety): Mike has over 20 years of construction safety experience, conducting audits and inspections to ensure OSHA compliance. Mike has played a major role in developing Clune's safety program, and he oversees employee safety for all projects nationally. Mike has a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Illinois State. He is also a certified CHST, CRIS, and an OSHA Authorized Construction Trainer.

James "Woody" Woodley (Vice President, Senior Superintendent): With 26-years of construction industry experience Woody is known for his immense technical expertise, overseeing field employees for many of Clune's Mission Critical projects throughout the Midwest, Dallas and the East Coast. Woody earned his Bachelor's Degree in Construction Management from Virginia Tech. He also holds an OSHA 30-Hour Certification.

Los Angeles

Irving Calderon (Vice President, Project Executive): Irving has over 28 years of construction industry experience, managing projects for national clients within many diverse sectors including; entertainment/media, law, banking and hospitality. He has a degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and also holds a Graduate Certificate in Project Management.

Paul Hozschuh (Vice President, Project Executive): With more than 26 years of experience in the construction industry, Paul has managed construction projects for top national clients in Los Angeles, including many entertainment/media and law firm clients. Paul holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Building and Construction Management from Purdue University.

New York

Jessica Doyle (Vice President, Regional Marketing – New York): With 11 years of marketing experience in the AEC industry, Jessica is the leader of Clune's marketing efforts within the New York region. In addition to her marketing experience, she also has a background in photography and architecture. She holds a BFA from New York University, and a Master of Architecture from Boston Architectural College.

Mike Garafola (Vice President, Senior Superintendent): Mike has 25 years of construction industry experience, and played a key role in helping structure, train and develop Clune's New York Mission Critical team both in the field and the office. He has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the New York Institute of Technology. Mike holds several professional certifications including the OSHA 10 Hour and 30 Hour, 4 Hour Scaffold Certification, and Electrical Safety Certificate.

Jake Tozour (Vice President, Senior Project Manager): Jake is involved in all phases of the project, from pre-construction through project close-out, and has trained staff to be client-focused. Jake has been at the forefront of developing and growing the Banking and Healthcare divisions in New York.

Washington, DC

Conor Brandquist (Vice President, Senior Project Manager): With 12 years of construction industry experience, Conor has established himself as an effective leader, playing a major role in developing some of Clune's largest national accounts. Conor has a B.S. in Business Administration from Radford University.

Kevin Daniels (Vice President, Senior Project Manager): With 16 years of construction industry experience, he has played a major role in establishing relationships with some of Clune's high-profile clients. Kevin has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University.

Jeremy Jewart (Vice President, Senior Project Manager): With 12 years of construction industry experience, Jeremy has gone above and beyond to establish relationships with Clune's national clients in different regions of the U.S. Jeremy has a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and Consulting from Penn State and is a LEED Accredited Professional. He also supports Sydney Has a Sister, a non-profit organization that assists high school students who have siblings with autism.

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction is an employee-owned, national general contractor, providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. With offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, Clune manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune's mission is to provide exceptional construction services to its clients and business partners; inspire its more than 600 employees; lead with integrity, commitment and purpose and deliver results, which always exceed expectations. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

