Clune Construction Continues National Growth, Announces Office In Dallas

"As Clune advances our national growth, we are excited to have successfully expanded our reach to the Dallas-Fort Worth area," says Dave Hall, CEO of Clune Construction. "I look forward to working with the leadership in our Dallas office to continue establishing Clune's reputation for outstanding service to our clients and as a top employer."

Brian O'Shea has 23-years of tenure at Clune. O'Shea has overseen projects in 22 states across the country, and has led many of Clune's national efforts. He has managed some of the largest and most complex projects throughout the U.S., including high-end interior build-outs, corporate headquarter campuses, multi-site national program projects, and building renovations. His experience with helping clients move into new markets will be a major asset as Clune continues to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. O'Shea has a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Construction Economics from the Waterford Institute of Technology in Waterford, Ireland.

Kevin Morris, Project Executive, leads Dallas' project management and business development teams. A lifelong resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Morris has 26-years of experience in construction information technology, and has overseen many high-profile Mission Critical projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Morris has Registered Distribution Communication Designer (RDCD) and Registered Telecommunication Project Manager (RTPM) certifications from Building Industry Consulting Services International (BICSI). He is also a member of Avixa, a trade association for the professional audiovisual and information communications industries.

Mark Hein is a Vice President, Senior Superintendent with 24-years of construction industry experience, specializing in high-end interior buildouts. Hein started his career as a journeyman carpenter, and over the years has overseen approximately five million square-feet of construction projects. He has earned a reputation for establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with clients across the U.S. Hein is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and holds an OSHA 30 Hour certification. He is an active supporter of the USO and the American Legion.

Sean Lobes is a Senior Project Manager with 12-years of construction experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He oversees the overall coordination of various high-profile commercial and Mission Critical projects. Lobes is responsible for scheduling, BIM coordination, quality control, cost and design, and development throughout each project. In addition, Lobes and his team received the Lawrence A. Wilson Award for outstanding project achievement for their work in the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden and Arboretum. Lobes has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University.

Steven Lobes is a Senior Project Manager for Clune's Mission Critical Group in Dallas. He has overseen projects throughout the United States, and has performed work in every major city in Texas. Lobes has a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management with a specialization in Electrical and Mechanical Construction from Purdue University. He supports several charities both locally and nationally, including the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Tyler Stevenson, Senior Project Manager has worked on several high-end interior build-outs and data center projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Stevenson's notable projects include the expansion of Fort Worth's Kimball Art Museum designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano. Stevenson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management and an Associate's degree in Architecture from Texas A&M University. He also serves on the Junior Apprentice Training Committee (JATC) for North Texas Carpenters and Millwright.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is a dynamic and fast-growing area that makes an outstanding addition to Clune's five other markets," said O'Shea. "I am happy to be working alongside a fantastic senior leadership team as we establish Clune's culture in the region, and continue to grow our national presence."

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. Today, Clune employs more than 600 employees and manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes that the hallmark of its success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering its clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity and strong emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

SOURCE Clune Construction Company

Related Links

https://www.clunegc.com

