Clune Construction Helps Murray Bros. Caddyshack® Restaurant Expand Nationally With Construction Of Rosemont, Illinois Location

The 8,600-square-foot restaurant is located in the Crowne Plaza Hotel next to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. It is a casual dining, full-service, family-friendly experience with a focus on comfort food, served with an upbeat, feel-good and engaging style that appeals to all generations from Baby Boomers to Millennials. The space is open with an oblong-shaped bar, which serves as a high-energy focal point of the restaurant, and includes a retail area and semi-private dining area for events.

"Clune was a valuable partner in bringing the Caddyshack Restaurant to life in Rosemont," said Mac Haskell, Co-Founder & CEO, Murray Bros. Caddyshack. "We were impressed with their expertise and pleased with the final space they were able to construct."

"We are excited to have played a role in expanding Caddyshack Restaurants nationally," said Chris Redpath, Managing Director, Project Executive Clune Construction. "As a company headquartered in Chicago, it was especially rewarding to work with a family as beloved in the city as the Murray brothers."

One of the reasons Clune was brought onto the project was the firm's track record of executing restaurant projects nationally including the Eataly Italian Marketplace in Los Angeles, the recently completed Mordecai Whiskey & Grill in Chicago and several eateries within airports.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - (www.mbcshack.com) opened its flagship restaurant in 2001 at the World Golf Village, home of the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida.

About Clune Construction Company

Clune Construction is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Today, they employ more than 500 employees and manage over $900 million in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes the hallmark of their success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering their clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity, and a great deal of emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

