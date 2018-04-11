Clustrix Continues Social App Momentum With Hit Labs Deployment

Read the complete Case Study at https://www.clustrix.com/resources/customer-success-story-hitlabs/

With ClustrixDB, Hit Labs saved six to eight months of development time for the equivalent cost of hiring a DBA. Due to their rapidly growing community of users, they were concerned that their Amazon Aurora environment would not easily scale to meet user demand. ClustrixDB's ability to automatically scale and manage itself makes it a natural choice for social application development teams that need to focus on innovative new features and the user experience instead of database management.

"My big question was how does ClustrixDB compare to hiring a DBA," said Zach Mangum, CEO and Co-founder, Hit Labs. "The cost was comparable, but we could get our new features to market faster without the associated opportunity costs of postponing the features. We had a top-notch team that worked well together, why risk bringing someone else in? In this case, I much prefer to hire a technology than a person."

According to TJ Hunter, a Hit Labs co-founder who functions as their CTO, there are several reasons why ClustrixDB was the right choice:

MySQL Drop-In Replacement – because Bubble was written using MySQL syntax with a lot of MySQL-specific features

– because Bubble was written using MySQL syntax with a lot of MySQL-specific features Fast Time-to-Market – requiring only a few minutes of configuration changes, minor application code changes and a few days' of data integrity and performance testing to get up and running

– requiring only a few minutes of configuration changes, minor application code changes and a few days' of data integrity and performance testing to get up and running Self-managing Operations – to scale on-demand, Hit Labs can just add a node and ClustrixDB will do the rest with minimal or no DBA intervention

to scale on-demand, Hit Labs can just add a node and ClustrixDB will do the rest with minimal or no DBA intervention Simplified Application Code – in addition to not having to shard, Hit Labs was able to drop some MySQL-specific workarounds

in addition to not having to shard, Hit Labs was able to drop some MySQL-specific workarounds Quality Support and Documentation – very easy to setup and configure with excellent documentation and support

very easy to setup and configure with excellent documentation and support Freedom to Innovate – Hit Labs can focus on applications that will enhance the individual user's experience and not worry about load and application charting

Read the complete Hit Labs Case Study.

Download the Bubble Messaging App for yourself at http://www.trybubble.co/

About Clustrix

Clustrix delivers the world's leading scale-out SQL database perfectly suited for high-value, high-performance OLTP applications that run on-premise or in the cloud. ClustrixDB is a drop-in MySQL replacement and is known for its on-demand scalability, high availability, resiliency, ACID compliance, and shared-nothing architecture. ClustrixDB avoids the expensive redesign and redevelopment of MySQL applications and data architectures required by the typical MySQL scaling techniques such as replication and sharding. ClustrixDB delivers more than twenty-five trillion transactions per month for customers including AOL, Nielsen, Match, MakeMyTrip, Photobox, Rakuten, and Symantec. ClustrixDB is available in software that runs on commodity hardware and on any cloud. Clustrix is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.clustrix.com.

CONTACT: Rich Guth, rguth@clustrix.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clustrix-continues-social-app-momentum-with-hit-labs-deployment-300627906.html

SOURCE Clustrix

Related Links

http://www.clustrix.com

