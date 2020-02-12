Clutch and Xtime Announce Cox Automotive Mobility Solution for Fixed Ops

According to Cox Automotive's recent Reimagining the Automotive Consumer Experience Study , consumers universally agreed – 89% – that an ideal ownership experience would include a service where a dealer picks up the vehicle in need of maintenance or repair and returns the vehicle when the work is complete.

"With the digital economy raising expectations of convenience, it's critical for dealers to further modernize their fixed operations functionality to meet consumer demand," said Adam Carley, vice president of product for Clutch Technologies. "This solution truly eliminates hassle for the consumer, boosting customer loyalty and driving higher retention on service."

Xtime Schedule and Clutch Fleet Sync

For dealers on Xtime, customers can book their service appointment at the dealership with Xtime Schedule and reserve a loaner through Clutch Fleet Sync. Leveraging Clutch's partnership with TSD, the leading provider of loaner management software, Fleet Sync provides current and projected loaner availability within Xtime, so that a loaner reservation can confidently be made as part of booking a service appointment. When the service appointment is finalized, the loaner reservation will be created with the consumer's information. The consumer will then receive a secure link to provide their payment card, driver's license and insurance information, which are added to the loaner reservation.

Finally, as the appointment approaches, the system automatically assigns the right vehicle to the right customer. The dealer benefits from increased efficiency at the loaner desk and higher utilization of the loaner fleet. Consumers benefit from greater availability of loaners and a streamlined experience.

Xtime Schedule and Clutch Service Pickup & Delivery

Scheduling a concierge pickup of their vehicle for service – with the option of a loaner to be dropped off when pickup happens – is just as simple. Dealers and consumers can add pickup to service appointments booked within Xtime's multichannel scheduling tools. Xtime Schedule will display availability of both loaners and valets so that appointments can be made with confidence. From that point, Clutch handles the full workflow for the dealer, including scheduling concierge labor and messaging with the consumer. Through its integration with TSD Cirro, Clutch also has the ability to deliver digital loaner contracts for signature in seconds within Clutch's Sideflip concierge app.

In addition to driving customer loyalty, this collaboration is intended to generate extra service revenue for the dealership, with 67% of today's consumers willing to pay a premium for a more convenient service experience. Additional revenue will be realized over time with a more efficient usage of loaner vehicles and repeat business from customers.

"Convenience is key when evaluating how to implement or enhance a dealership's customer-centric service experience," said Tracy Fred, vice president and general manager for Xtime. "Marrying the very best of what Xtime and Clutch have to offer provides dealers with an opportunity to standout in the market and not only attract new business but turn them into repeat customers."

Functionality of the new Cox Automotive fixed ops solution offered by Clutch Technologies and Xtime will be available progressively over the second quarter of 2020.

Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive company, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 200 dealer rooftops and nearly 20 OEM brands across the U.S., Canada and Germany. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.

Xtime increases customer retention for automotive dealer service departments by using technology to transform the ownership experience. Improving customer satisfaction and retention drives dealer revenue and profitability. Xtime is committed to delivering the experience consumers demand – an experience which emphasizes value, convenience and trust. In 2019, Xtime booked 55 million service appointments and processed more than 100 million repair orders annually. Forty-four global OEMs have chosen Xtime to drive that same type of success for their businesses, converting more than $23 billion in service revenue last year for more than 7,300 dealerships.

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

