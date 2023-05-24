Clutch Announces its Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2023

CLUTCH

24 May, 2023, 09:35 ET

Companies recognized on this list achieved the highest revenue growth rate from 2021 to 2022.

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, released its list of the top 100 fastest-growing companies on its platform today, with the highest revenue growth rate from 2021 to 2022. This is the third consecutive year that Clutch has recognized its top 100 companies.

"We are excited to showcase the incredible growth and success of the fastest-growing companies on our platform," said Clutch's CEO, Sonny Ganguly. "Business service providers play a key role in the global economy in that they also greatly contribute to their clients' growth. These 100 businesses have profound second-order impact across the world thanks to the project outcomes they've delivered for their clients. By recognizing these high-growth companies, we aim to connect businesses with the service providers that will help them reach their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth."

View the full Clutch 100 Fastest-Growing companies of 2023 here.

To determine the rankings, service providers on Clutch submitted verified financial data and Clutch compared absolute revenue growth rate from 2021 to 2022.The leaders of these rapidly growing companies are skilled in a wide range of services, including web development, marketing, call center services, SEO, IT services, and more.

Companies placed on the 2023 Clutch 100 are headquartered across the globe, including the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and Asia.

About Clutch
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

Media Contact:
Deesha Laxsav
703-944-4279
[email protected]

