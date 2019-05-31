Clutch Announces the 2019 Leading B2B Agencies in Australia, Highlighting Australia's Growing Technology Market

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, Clutch, released its annual 2019 rankings of the best Australian development, design, and marketing agencies this morning. The companies represent Australia's top talent, with rankings based on the companies' diverse skill sets, commitment to client satisfaction, and thought leadership.

Clutch Award - Top B2B Companies in Australia 2019

Each month, the Clutch research team highlights new locations with burgeoning technology markets. Australia's local technology sector makes up more than 20% of the country's workforce and more than 5% of its GDP . Thus, an increasingly larger number of companies across the world are seeking out Australian developers' and agencies' unique talents.

Australia's technology market is growing rapidly, keeping pace with ( and often exceeding ) the growth of technology sectors in the United States and the United Kingdom, especially for select areas such as financial and agricultural technologies.

Clutch's report highlights companies that have established themselves as leaders in the technology industry, both in Australia and on an international scale.

The leaders can be found in the following list:

https://clutch.co/au/top-service-providers

"Clutch is excited to see the Australian technology sector flourishing, and we are even more excited that so many top agencies have gotten involved with our platform in the past year," said Clutch Senior Business Analyst Katie Chambers. "A big congratulations to these companies - we look forward to learning more about the exciting projects your teams take on in the upcoming year."

Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, May 16. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

