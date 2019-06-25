Clutch Announces the 2019 Leading B2B Firms in Delaware, Florida, and Georgia Across Four Categories

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading business-to-business (B2B) ratings and reviews firm, produced a report of the top companies on their platform across select U.S. states, including Delaware, Florida, and Georgia. Clutch evaluated the advertising and marketing, creative and design, development, and IT and business services firms in these states.

A team of Clutch analysts ranked these companies according to a complex research methodology, incorporating client satisfaction, the breadth and diversity of clientele and projects completed, market leadership, and industry knowledge.

The leaders can be found in the following research lists:

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/delaware

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/florida

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/georgia

"These companies produce strong work in the B2B sector, displaying high levels of industry expertise," said Clutch Business Analyst Ethan Lutz. "We are thrilled to have these companies as a part of our platform and look forward to seeing them grow their presence on Clutch."

Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, June 13. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

